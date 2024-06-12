Long-Time NASCAR Rival Kevin Harvick Feeling Sorry for Kyle Busch Amid Worst Stretch of Career

It’s no secret that Kyle Busch is having one of the worst NASCAR Cup Series seasons of his career. Things have gotten so bad for the Richard Childress Racing driver that his one-time fierce rival Kevin Harvick can’t help but feel sorry for him. After missing out on the win at Sonoma, Rowdy is now 37 races without a P1 finish, the longest winless run of his career.

That’s not where the issues end. If his current form does not improve, he would go a full Cup Series season without a race win for the first time in his career. Busch has been unlucky with several pit road issues and crashing into other drivers. It turns out that it’s not just in racing that the two-time Cup Series champion has been crashing of late.

“I am starting to feel sorry for Kyle Busch because of everything that’s happening so…he wrecked last week with Kyle Larson at St Louis. Went to Indy for a tire test, crashed. Heard some rumblings that he crashed his rental car and I think we got there, he ran off the track in practice, then he ran off the track at the beginning of the race,” Harvick said on a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast.

He had his issues at the Sonoma Raceway but Rowdy had done a good job to recover and looked set for a finish in the top five. However, a last-lap contact with Ross Chastain demoted him seven places to P12.

Kyle Busch expressed his frustrations after Sonoma finish

Needless to say, the RCR driver was not very happy about the situation. It’s the second race in a row where contact with another driver has compromised his race. After the race, Rowdy was not shy to express his frustration.

“A couple of guys there at the end of the race had better tires than we did, but we were going to have a good day. Unfortunately, one of those guys got into us on the last lap and ruined our day. It’s frustrating to not get the finish that we deserved,” he said.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Iowa Speedway for the first time next weekend, it will be interesting to see how Busch recovers from this latest setback.