HomeSearch

“Would Like to See a Little More” – Denny Hamlin Remains Critical of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Season, Wants the Team “To Get Better”

Srijan Mandal
|Published July 16, 2023

“Would Like to See a Little More” - Denny Hamlin Remains Critical of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Season, Wants the Team “To Get Better"

Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace wait along pit road during Daytona 500 pole qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb.16, 2022. Daytona Pole09

As we headed into the 2023 season, there were high hopes regarding Bubba Wallace. Especially after the comments from his boss, Denny Hamlin, who was impressed by the latter half of Wallace’s run last season. Although, now with just a handful of races remaining in the regular season, things do not look so good for the 23XI Racing driver to finally get into the playoffs for the first time in his Cup career.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Cup race in New Hampshire, Hamlin remained critical of Wallace’s performance so far, considering it’s only so many races before Wallace gets chucked off the postseason once again. Although, he did mention how he know the problems that existed within the team and wished for everything to get better.

Denny Hamlin talks about Bubba Wallace’s 2023 season so far

Speaking to the Frontstretch, Hamlin acknowledged the organizational problems at 23XI Racing. Although he mentioned that the team had been fairing reasonably well, he expected them to do better.

Hamlin stated, “They’re running OK. Certainly, would like to see a little more performance, a little more execution on the team’s part. The team has its fair share of growing that they need to do. The drivers, as long as they do their part, then it’s up for us to make sure the team executes. They let him down in some spots, for sure. We all have to get better.”

Bubba Wallace talks about his own season and what he needs to do

Later on, Wallace was also quizzed by the media regarding his 2023 campaign. He made it clear that winning a race was the most important thing on their agenda at the moment. He also went on to elaborate on the mistakes that they had been running into and how they wished to eliminate those mistakes altogether.

Wallace stated, “We want to win. We know we have to win. We can’t point our way into a championship, so we need to win. We need to win early enough to lock ourselves in. If we can’t do that, it would be unfortunate, but we have to point our way, too. Mistakes don’t create points, so we have to eliminate mistakes to get points.”

Well, it is good to hear that both Hamlin and Wallace understand the problems and are willing to work to improve them. But considering that it’s only seven races before the postseason kicks off at Darlington, there’s limited time to get a win in the basket.

If he does that, well, this would mark the first time he’d enter the playoffs. But if someone else wins ahead of him rounding up the top 16, this year would carry on as another disappointing season for Wallace. The stakes are at an all-time high.

Will Wallace be able to prove himself?

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal