Despite Rising Discontent, Why Richard Childress Remained High on NASCAR Popularity in America

TV ratings have been dropping, viewership has been dwindling and NASCAR is struggling to get the younger generation hooked on stock car racing. But 78-year-old Richard Childress is only more positive about the future of the sport in America. Talking to Jason Stein of Cars and Culture, he talked about how racing has never been as bright as it is today in his eyes.

Advertisement

Childress has been in the NASCAR scene since 1969. With all the experience and wisdom in hindsight, in his words, “I think it has a bright future [The Next-Gen Car]. NASCAR has so much to offer in the future to the fans for live entertainment.” He added how fans did not want to see rewinds and re-runs from years ago and NASCAR could be a great source of live entertainment for them.

Advertisement

Sitting at the farther end of his rags-to-riches story, Richard Childress has been a big part of NASCAR’s evolution over these last five decades. He also serves as a connection between NASCAR’s past, present, and future. He began his stint as a race car driver who moved on to team ownership and created one of the most successful racing outfits along with Dale Earnhardt at the end of the 20th century. He is today paving the road for the future by bringing in international drivers to NASCAR.

It cannot get more basic in NASCAR than Richard Childress. He is one of the last remaining legends from yesteryear who has some clear ideas about where the promotion can find its new audience.

The biggest opportunities for NASCAR to attract new fans

Talking about the future of stock car racing, the slump in viewership wasn’t a concern for Richard Childress. He mentioned noticing how iRacing was influencing the generation of new fans and the Next Gen car could play a role in the same. He added, “We’re picking up more road racing which is a whole new group of fans and we’ve got some incredible TV stuff coming. That’s going to bring in new fans, no different than the show for Formula One.”

NASCAR had tried its hand at producing a docuseries like Formula One’s Drive to Survive in 2022 but found limited success from “Race for the Championship”. However, Netflix stepped in last year and filmed its version of a NASCAR Drive to Survive. The show is expected to air over the coming months and play a big role in attracting a new audience.

Hopefully, Childress’s optimism will end up working in favor of the sport.