Ryan Blaney Terms Wife Gianna Tulio a “Speed Demon”, Reveals What Ticks Him Off on the Road

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Despite Ryan Blaney’s skills on the NASCAR tracks, where he won a Cup championship [in 2023] and did justice to his high-speed racecar, he surprisingly prefers a more leisurely pace on public roads. However, in contrast to his racing persona, Blaney describes his wife as a speed demon when it comes to everyday driving.

During an interview with Stugotz on The Dan Le Batard Show, he was queried about his driving habits off the track. Blaney then revealed a counterintuitive truth.

He explained, “I am a very slow driver on the roads have nowhere to be quickly. I always tell people like I get paid to drive really fast for my job and the only thing I get if I go fast on the roads is like a speeding ticket a fine or go to jail. So, it’s like that the trade-off is not worth it to me.”

Discussing his wife Gianna Tulio‘s driving habits, Ryan Blaney humorously noted, “My wife is actually the speed demon behind the wheel. I kind of, if she’s driving, we’re getting to the place we need to go to quickly, and I try not to be a passenger, passenger driver, I guess, and tell her what to do. But she’s a speed demon on the roads. I don’t really get anything for that.”

Blaney also reflected on his own history with speeding tickets, revealing that the last time he was ticketed was during his junior year of high school. His mother’s strict response to the incident made a lasting impression.

He admitted that after that ticket, his mom nipped that behavior in the bud right away, and the fear of his mom got instilled in him, which may be the reason why he still drives slowly on public roads.

Does Blaney ever get road rage?

While Ryan Blaney has confessed to preferring a comfortable pace on the road and is generally not rushed to get anywhere, he admitted that he’s not immune to the occasional bout of road frustration common to many.

He pinpointed his pet peeve: the lack of turn signals by other drivers. Blaney expressed his irritation, noting that it really grinds his gears when people stop in the middle of the road to take a turn without giving a prior signal.

On the NASCAR front, Blaney’s recent performances in the Cup Series have left something to be desired. Despite a strong showing at Homestead-Miami, where he led for a race-high 124 laps, an engine failure, while in third place, dashed his hopes, plummeting him to a 36th-place finish.

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen how Blaney will bounce back and compensate for these recent lackluster finishes in the races ahead.