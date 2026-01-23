“His Time Should Be Coming to An End”: NASCAR Fans Slam FOX Sports Broadcast Booth for 2026 Season

FOX Sports received major criticism during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for its lifeless race coverage. Fans were far from happy with how commentators delivered information, making the races disengaging to watch. Weeks away from the start of the 2026 season, Fox has unveiled its broadcast booth for the upcoming season, and much to everyone’s dismay, no changes have been made.

Mike Joy, who has been the play-by-play announcer since 2001, will continue his role alongside Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick. Bowyer will mark his sixth year with the broadcast giant, and Harvick, his third. Also returning to the crew are Larry McReynolds as analyst and pit reporters Jamie Little and Regan Smith.

The biggest concern that the fandom has is with Mike Joy. One fan addressed the same and wrote on X, “Mike Joy is a legend, but kind of like Al michaels his time should be coming to an end soon.” Another added, “Mike Joy… in the nicest way possible. I think it’s time to retire, my man. Last year was rough.” This season will be Joy’s 26th year in Fox NASCAR’s broadcast booth.

Despite his longstay, his words seem to have lost the magic that tied fans back in the day. But he alone isn’t the reason for all the bad reviews. One fan placed a sincere request to the top brass at FOX, pointing out how there is no real vision and excitement in the booth anymore.

Start your engines! @NASCARonFOX jump starts its 26th NASCAR season next week with stars and short-track action in the @NASCARClash at Bowman Gray Stadium! https://t.co/hlWjkZLG39 Buckle up! pic.twitter.com/RgAz6rhX7u — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 22, 2026

They said, “It’s just Mike Joy, who sounds like he’s asleep, Clint Bowyer, who can’t decide if he’s hyper or sleepy himself, and Kevin Harvick, whose back must hurt from carrying the team.” Another complained, “You guys don’t listen to the fans… this booth is a f’n mess and no chemistry.”

Fans were literally waiting on their feet for FOX Sports’ part of the season’s coverage to end in 2025. Even the newcomers, such as Amazon Prime and TNT, did a far better job than FOX if the consensus online is to be believed.

Hopefully, the broadcast team will realize what it has been doing wrong and get back on track again. Its season opens with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1.