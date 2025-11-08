Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Profound Gesture Toward Connor Zilisch After Major Career Move

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Connor Zilisch’s story has taken a turn every young driver dreams of. After an impressive yet bittersweet Xfinity campaign under Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports banner, the 19-year-old is now ready to step onto NASCAR’s biggest stage. His next challenge will be driving the No. 88 car for Trackhouse Racing, a number with decades of history.

Before Zilisch could begin that chapter, though, his former boss made sure the handoff carried meaning. Dale Jr. sent him off with a heartfelt letter that captured both legacy and pride.

Reporter Taylor Kitchen shared the note on X, revealing Earnhardt Jr.‘s words to his young protégé. “Dear Connor, The #88 has always carried a little extra meaning for me. It’s not just a number—it’s a legacy, defined by guys like Darrell Waltrip, Dale Jarrett, and most recently, SVG.”

“I had a lot of great years myself driving that number. You ignited a new chapter with the 88, one written in your own style.”

“From breaking records to delivering JRM’s 100th win as an organization, I always knew you had the talent and the heart. And now, I couldn’t be more proud to say you will carry the #88 forward into the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing,” the message continued. “The story of the #88 is far from finished. And now, it’s your turn to write the next chapter, and we’re all here for it. Your friend, Dale Earnhardt Jr.”

Only a few numbers in NASCAR carry as much weight as the #88. While Dale Jr. began his Cup journey in the red Budweiser #8 for his father’s Dale Earnhardt Inc. team, the bulk of his legacy was written behind the wheel of the #88 at Hendrick Motorsports.

Earnhardt Jr. won nine races in that car, including the 2014 Daytona 500 and his final Cup win at Phoenix in 2015. After he hung up his helmet, the number stayed in Hendrick’s stable but went dormant when Alex Bowman moved from the 88 to the 48 in 2021.

Trackhouse Racing revived the number in 2025, with Dale Jr.’s blessing, for Shane van Gisbergen’s rookie Cup season. SVG took full advantage, winning five road-course races in what became his only full-time campaign running the iconic 88. On Friday, Trackhouse revealed its 2025 driver lineup in a video on X. Each driver read a letter revealing their car number for next season.

SVG‘s new ride will be the No. 97, a sentimental nod to his Supercars career and to his father, Robert, who once raced with the same number. The announcement featured a moving voiceover from Robert himself, expressing how proud SVG’s late mother would have been, which made SVG quite emotional.

With SVG switching to 97, Trackhouse confirmed that rookie sensation Zilisch would inherit the #88. The teenager will replace Daniel Suarez. The team asked Earnhardt Jr., the man most associated with the 8, to unveil the news to Zilisch in his letter.

Zilisch, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports this past season, made his mark with 10 wins and a near-miss at the Xfinity championship. Now, he’ll carry the same number into the Cup Series, bridging the gap between NASCAR generations.

For longtime fans, the sight of the 88 thundering back into contention will be nostalgia with a twist of new energy. And for Dale Jr., the story of his number isn’t over; it’s simply changing hands, from one racer with heart to another built in his image.