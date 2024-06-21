How Brad Keselowski’s Move to Hendrick Motorsports Broke Down Because of Mark Martin

Back in the 2008 NASCAR season, Brad Keselowski got the chance to live the dream of every young race car driver. Hendrick Motorsports had offered him a contract to drive for them in the Cup Series beginning in the 2010 season. His impeccable performance in the Xfinity Series in seasons prior was what had gotten him the opportunity. However, what followed was a classic tale of disappointment.

At the time, Keselowski was a driver for JR Motorsports. After signing the contract to drive for Rick Hendrick in July, he refrained from announcing the development to the media or his team. His reason was that he did not want worries about the future affecting current performance. While he rejoiced in the glory of getting a contract from the biggest name in the sport, pieces were being moved elsewhere.

Keselowski could not muster up good performances consistently in the races that followed. Meanwhile, Mark Martin, who he was going to replace at the Hendrick garage was pulling in strong results. It will never be known for sure if this is what led to the thought process of Rick Hendrick, the top man who set up a meeting with Keselowski in mid-2009.

Brad @keselowski had a contract to drive the No. 5 car for Rick Hendrick, but he lost it to @markmartin. He tells @KevinHarvick what happened. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ULjyAHIosr — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) June 20, 2024

Narrating the sequence to Kevin Harvick on his podcast, Keselowski said, “He says, ‘I want to talk about something with you. I am not gonna move forward with your contract.’ Oh, okay, this is a big 180. He’s like, ‘Yeah, Mark. Mark means a lot to me, he is running well, and I think he wants to stay, and I am going to give him every opportunity to stay. That means there’s no room here for you.”

The disappointment and subsequent understanding that came out of the Hendrick-Keselowski meeting

Though Rick Hendrick had just told a young driver that he’d been deprived of the biggest dream that he had at the time, he’d been kind enough to offer help in finding a seat elsewhere. Luckily, Keselowski ended up safe at the hands of Team Penske. Though it was an extremely disappointing play of fate for him, the driver does not hold any ill towards Hendrick or Martin.

I’m happy with how my career has turned out. This moment was just an unexpected turn that makes for a fun story of what ifs. That’s all https://t.co/VRkmC9Zg1V — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 20, 2024

Responding to a fan who suggested on X that Hendrick had screwed him, he clarified his support and empathy for the team owner. He went on to win the 2010 Nationwide Series championship and the 2012 Cup Series championship with Team Penske. Brad Keselowski in the colors of Hendrick Motorsports will forever remain a what-if scenario for fans to daydream over.