“Didn’t Seem to Bother My Luck”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Beliefs in NASCAR Superstitions Revealed

Superstitions run deep in NASCAR, with most drivers clinging to certain rituals in hopes of dodging bad luck or poor finishes. While they may not work for everyone, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was known to stick to a few of his own during his driving days. Yet, there was one in particular he seemed to distance himself from.

In a 2023 interview, Junior admitted that his superstitions leaned toward the traditional. He avoided peanuts near the car, refused to carry a $50 bill — both habits passed down from his father — and was cautioned to steer clear of the color green, a belief rooted in advice from his grandfather. But irony had its way, as green featured prominently throughout much of his career.

More recently, on Bussin’ with the Boys, Junior reiterated that his beliefs revolved around the usual suspects of broken mirrors, walking under ladders, the number 13, and so on. However, about the green paint taboo, Dale Jr. made it clear he didn’t buy into that the way other people did.

Junior said, “The color green was bad luck. Now that didn’t make any sense to me because there were green race cars; money’s green. There was moments where green didn’t seem to bother my luck right, and so I didn’t really buy into that.” However, he did hold onto some of the old-school beliefs, like avoiding peanuts near the car.

In past interviews, Earnhardt clarified that he didn’t view everything he did as superstition. One ritual, in particular, stood apart: he always said a prayer before each race. As he described it, the moment he climbed into the car, he felt compelled to say something for protection. “You’d be like, ‘Okay, I just want to have a good, safe race’,” he shared.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. carried forward his father’s superstition

During Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s racing career, Amy Earnhardt often posted a photo of a Bible verse before each race. It was a gesture that reflected Junior’s only true superstition, one deeply rooted in his father’s legacy.

The tradition of racing with a Bible verse in the car began with Dale Earnhardt Sr., inspired by his close bond with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip and Waltrip’s wife, Stevie. Before races, Stevie would write a scripture verse for Darrell to place on his dashboard.

On one occasion, after they finished praying, Dale Sr. saw her handing Darrell the card and asked, “Well, where’s mine?” From that moment on, Stevie began writing verses for both drivers, and Dale Sr. kept one in his car every race, right up until his final run at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Stevie continued the tradition with Dale Jr., who never took the green flag without that verse inside his car.