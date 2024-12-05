2024 Snowball Derby: How Much Money Is at Stake During the Upcoming Short Track Event?

Racers make their way around the track during the 56th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway Sunday, December 3, 2023. © John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Snowball Derby is a historic short-track racing event held annually since 1968. In 2024, the action is set to go down at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. Participating drivers will be a tad bit more excited this time around since the payouts are more attractive. Here’s a short breakdown of how much the biggest names in short-track racing are set to make.

Advertisement

The winner of the Derby will take home $50,000 along with the Tom Dawson trophy. But the one in Victory Lane isn’t the only one that’s going to be lucky. The top 20 drivers of the race will be taking home at least $2,500.

The driver who finishes second will receive $25,000 and the driver who finishes third will collect $12,500. This year’s event is the 57th iteration and will be held on December 8.

Pensacola will be hot during the weekend. Most of the racing is set to begin on December 4 and the finale will fall on December 8. The Snowball Derby is a 300-lap race contested by super late models. Pro Late Models will also be a part of the weekend. The Snowflake 100 will be held on December 7. All the events will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

NASCAR drivers who are set to be a part of the 2024 Snowball Derby

For many years, the Derby has seen tough battles between some of the top drivers in NASCAR. It will be the same again this year with a handful of names ready to race in the offseason. Noah Gragson, who won the race in 2018, will run in the Derby for the eighth time in his career.

Derek Kraus made six starts for Kaulig Racing in the Cup Series this year. Since 2015, he has started in the Derby nine times. His best finish of 15th came in 2020. David Gilliland will be making his second start in the race. He has over 300 starts in NASCAR and most recently raced in the Craftsman Truck Series (2023).

From down below in the Xfinity Series, Carson Kvapil, Chandler Smith, and William Sawalich will be participating. A host of Truck Series drivers including Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, and Jake Garcia will be on the starting line as well.