NASCAR Xfinity Series’ “Unwatchable” Coverage Slammed by Driver and Fans

When NASCAR announced that the Xfinity Series would be broadcast by the CW Network, there was a lot of excitement about it. However, the network has fallen short of living up to expectations multiple times this season. Saturday’s race at the Charlotte Roval was one where that happened yet again.

K&N Pro Series East driver Chase Cabre flagged the issue on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. The problem was that the race was not available where he was at the time. It’s an issue he has faced several times this season with the Xfinity Series and he finally ran out of patience. Another big issue is that there is no alternative to watch the competition apart from the CW Network.

Ever since switching to CW, I have yet to be able to watch a single xfinity race. I have been traveling every single weekend and get this every time. Literally insane that it’s 2024 with 100’s of streaming platforms, yet watching Xfinity has become impossible. pic.twitter.com/5jKJiGv30a — Chase Cabre (@CabreChase) October 12, 2024

It has not been a good start to NASCAR broadcasting for CW and they will have to get their act right before fans get even more agitated. In such an important part of the season, every race matters and no one wants to miss any of the action if they can help it. Broadcasting issues in 2024 is the last thing fans expect and they made their dissatisfaction clear on social media.

The network had previously faced backlash for similar issues during the Bristol race. It was a huge deal for a lot of fans as Dale Earnhardt Jr had taken part in the event.

After Bristol, fans slam NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage again

There are still many who tune in to the Xfinity Series more often than they do to the Cup Series. For them, not being able to see what they consider to be NASCAR’s best series feels extremely disappointing. One fan responded to Cabre, “Nascars best series is unwatchable at this point,” Another quipped, “Absolutely felt this I strictly watch NASCAR on my pc and it’s such a pain to sit at my TV and watch it.”

Considering that the competition’s title sponsor is a huge telecommunications company like Xfinity, fans are left bewildered as to why there are so few options to watch the races. “Same deal. And with a sponsor like @XfinityRacing and not to have a streaming possibility seems counterintuitive! It’s so frustrating,” one follower commented.

Some believe that the network isn’t giving much importance to the races since this was a mid-to-end-season deal. A fan said, “The signed this CW deal mid year. None of the races this year were going to get priority. Hi lope they get it together for their official first year.”

“Happens to me too. It’s ridiculous that there’s no where’s to watch on mobile, I have even logged in to my provider’s app and it tells me I need to be connected to their WiFi to even watch,” another wrote. The new TV deal has not gotten off to the best start as far as the Xfinity Series is concerned and CW Network needs to get it together before the end of the season.