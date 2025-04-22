Do Christopher Bell and Wife Morgan Want Kids? NASCAR Driver’s Wife Reveals the Couple’s Plans

Among the sport’s most consistently competitive drivers, Christopher Bell remains somewhat of an enigma — largely by choice. Many in the NASCAR spotlight, like the Busch family, pull back the curtain on their daily lives with vacation snapshots, parenting updates, and candid moments.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bell has taken the road less traveled, opting to keep his private life under wraps. Fans know little about him or his wife, Morgan, let alone their relationship. However, during a recent appearance on Haley Dillon’s podcast, Morgan Bell shed some light on their personal lives, particularly when Haley broached the topic of family planning.

Curious about whether the couple, married since 2020, had parenthood on their radar, Haley asked if children were in the cards for the Bells.

Morgan responded, “We definitely do! We definitely do want kids, it’s just a matter of when, I guess. And we haven’t quite figured out that timing yet. So, but we do, we do want kids. It’s just trying to work out when.”

Since Haley and Ty Dillon already have two children — Oakley Ray and Kapton Reed — Haley recommended that if Christopher and Morgan Bell decide to start a family, Olive Garden might just be the perfect setting to explore with kids in tow, noting its kid-friendly features like games on mini iPads.

During the podcast, Morgan also took a walk down memory lane and shared how her relationship with Bell began. Although reports suggest the two first met in 2010, she elaborated on that front, revealing that their initial encounters happened at dirt tracks.

It wasn’t long before Bell reached out to her through Facebook, sending his number and sparking a conversation that gradually grew into a relationship. While they often crossed paths at the racetrack, their first official date away from the roar of engines was a quiet dinner at Olive Garden.

Does Christopher Bell’s wife come from a racing background?

When Haley asked whether Morgan came from a racing background, Morgan explained that she grew up in a small Ohio town where racing was woven into the fabric of her family, confirming, “I did grow up in a racing family. So, we grew up dirt or like dirt track racing though, like sprint car racing, which is how I met Christopher.”

She recalled how their garage was rarely without a sprint car parked out back, as her father, a crew chief, often treated their home like a second pit lane.

Racing wasn’t just a weekend event for her, it was part of the daily rhythm of life. Still, despite being surrounded by race cars, Morgan never had the opportunity to drive one herself. On occasions when no driver was available to fire up the engine after a motor change, she expressed her desire to give it a shot.

However, her mother stood her ground and made it clear that racing was off-limits. Because of that, Morgan never climbed behind the wheel or even came close to testing the limits of the track.