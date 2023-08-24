HomeSearch

“A Lot Can Change”: William Byron Not Feeling 100% Confident Ahead of NASCAR Playoffs

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 24, 2023

“A Lot Can Change”: William Byron Not Feeling 100% Confident Ahead of NASCAR Playoffs

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the 2023 season, William Byron has been outstanding in every way or form. He has managed to secure five wins till now, outscoring all three of his teammates. But despite such amazing form and momentum, the Hendrick Motorsports driver remains skeptical of the path ahead which could lead him to his first Cup title.

Recently, while speaking with Sirius XM Radio, Byron mentioned how they felt that they were in good form for the playoffs. But at the same time, he also mentioned how things could change as time passed, as he failed to display complete confidence in his planned championship trajectory ahead.

William Byron talks about his form ahead of the playoffs

Byron mentioned, “I think we’re certainly in good form. I think we’re close. But it’s kind of, it’s kinda like football. We’ve made that analogy a lot this week.”

“It just, it’s gonna continue to get harder and guys are going to continue to get faster. So, I think at this point, if the championship was next week, we’d say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1694080053783482799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He further added, “Hopefully, we feel the same way, you know, after Martinsville and go into Phoenix well prepared. So I think we’re in good form right now, but a lot can change.”

Byron talks about his plans for the race at Daytona

Heading into this weekend’s race at Daytona, the HMS star shined brightly with his achievements throughout the season. It is not a win that Byron is seeking at Daytona, but rather to help out his own teammates. His teammates, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, have been winless till now and desperately need to win at Daytona, or else their playoff chances would go kaput overnight.

Since Daytona is a superspeedway where drafting is paramount, Byron mentioned that he would be able to help his stricken teammates, Elliott and Bowman, to attempt a win at the iconic track. He told the press, “Just try to help those guys as much as we can. Superspeedways is really the place that we can help the most.”

While it is a good deed that Byron wishes to pursue for the upcoming weekend, we would have to wait and witness what is to come of his aide. Will Elliott win at Daytona? That is the big question at the moment.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal