“A Lot Can Change”: William Byron Not Feeling 100% Confident Ahead of NASCAR Playoffs

Throughout the 2023 season, William Byron has been outstanding in every way or form. He has managed to secure five wins till now, outscoring all three of his teammates. But despite such amazing form and momentum, the Hendrick Motorsports driver remains skeptical of the path ahead which could lead him to his first Cup title.

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking with Sirius XM Radio, Byron mentioned how they felt that they were in good form for the playoffs. But at the same time, he also mentioned how things could change as time passed, as he failed to display complete confidence in his planned championship trajectory ahead.

William Byron talks about his form ahead of the playoffs



Byron mentioned, “I think we’re certainly in good form. I think we’re close. But it’s kind of, it’s kinda like football. We’ve made that analogy a lot this week.”

Advertisement

“It just, it’s gonna continue to get harder and guys are going to continue to get faster. So, I think at this point, if the championship was next week, we’d say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1694080053783482799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He further added, “Hopefully, we feel the same way, you know, after Martinsville and go into Phoenix well prepared. So I think we’re in good form right now, but a lot can change.”

Byron talks about his plans for the race at Daytona



Heading into this weekend’s race at Daytona, the HMS star shined brightly with his achievements throughout the season. It is not a win that Byron is seeking at Daytona, but rather to help out his own teammates. His teammates, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, have been winless till now and desperately need to win at Daytona, or else their playoff chances would go kaput overnight.

Since Daytona is a superspeedway where drafting is paramount, Byron mentioned that he would be able to help his stricken teammates, Elliott and Bowman, to attempt a win at the iconic track. He told the press, “Just try to help those guys as much as we can. Superspeedways is really the place that we can help the most.”

Advertisement

While it is a good deed that Byron wishes to pursue for the upcoming weekend, we would have to wait and witness what is to come of his aide. Will Elliott win at Daytona? That is the big question at the moment.