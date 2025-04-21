Does Christopher Bell’s Wife, Morgan Bell, Have a Racing Background?

While Christopher Bell often flies under the radar due to his reserved nature, the same low profile extends to his personal life as well. However, that recently changed when his wife, Morgan Bell, appeared on the show hosted by Ty Dillon’s wife, offering a rare glimpse behind the curtain of their life off the track.

She shed light on everything from her roots to diving into traveling alongside Christopher throughout the grueling NASCAR season.

Bell’s wife said that she was raised in a small town in Ohio, where racing was part of her family. She also recalled how there was always a sprint car parked out back, as her father worked as a crew chief, and their garage often doubled as a pit stop. Racing was quite literally in their backyard.

When probed about her childhood dreams and her background, Morgan stated that she never anticipated her life to be anywhere near how it is now. However, she confirmed, “I did grow up in a racing family. So, we grew up dirt or like dirt track racing though, like sprint car racing, which is how I met Christopher.”

She shared a vivid memory of wanting to help fire up the sprint car whenever her dad’s team changed motors. Since the driver was often out of town, they had to call in a local substitute to crank the engine. Morgan, curious and eager, had always wanted to learn how to push-start it herself.

However, her mother drew a firm line in the sand. Morgan said that because of her mother’s strong opposition, she never got behind the wheel or even came close to racing a car.

How did Christopher Bell and Morgan meet?

The couple first met in 2010, according to reports. Their bond began as a friendship, which blossomed into a relationship. After dating for several years, Bell proposed to Morgan in 2018. Reflecting on the origins of their connection, Morgan revealed that it all began through social media.

She explained that while they had initially met in person at dirt tracks, later, Bell sent her his number via Facebook, which started a conversation that quickly grew into something more. Though their paths often crossed at the racetrack, their first official date away from the track was a dinner at Olive Garden.

Bell and Morgan got married in 2020, just a week before Bell was set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, and the JGR driver marked the occasion by sharing a selfie with his new bride on social media.