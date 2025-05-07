Do Drivers and Teams Have Any Say in NASCAR Making Changes to the Championship Races and Format?

Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, AZ, USA; While being the pace car, NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leads from Ryan Blaney (12), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Corey LaJoie (7) during the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Nascar Cup Series Championship

Although NASCAR largely turned a deaf ear to team demands during the charter negotiations, the sanctioning body seems more receptive when it comes to matters like the playoff format. According to Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Venue and Racing Innovation Officer, the organization gives considerable weight to the views expressed by drivers and teams.

Last year, as the championship format came under fire, several high-profile names — Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Joey Logano among them — voiced concerns and proposed alternatives. NASCAR appears to have taken their input seriously, with early signs pointing toward a format overhaul as soon as 2026.

A key element under review is the plan to rotate the championship venue, a move designed to maintain excitement and ensure the finale remains compelling for both competitors and fans.

Addressing this, Kennedy noted, “We have a small committee of folks from the team side that we’ve had a couple of conversations with about the championship location… They all have different parameters that they’re looking for.

“Whether you’re a big team, a middle team, a small team… everyone has their own wants and wishes, which is great. We’re not going to be able to appease to everyone, but Homestead does check a lot of those boxes.”

Kennedy reaffirmed the significant influence drivers and teams hold in the decision-making process. He emphasized that NASCAR weighs these inputs carefully, considering strategic implications, financial realities, and feedback from industry stakeholders, before setting on a course that best positions the sport for the long haul.

Guiding principles of changes introduced by NASCAR

NASCAR has undergone a fair share of transformation over the years. While evolution has always been part of its DNA, the last decade has ushered in a greater wave of changes than ever before. According to Ben Kennedy, these decisions are not made on a whim but are shaped by a mix of critical factors.

At the top of the list is fan feedback, which NASCAR weighs heavily in its decision-making process. Beyond the fan base, the sanctioning body also consults with broadcast partners, key industry stakeholders, teams, and drivers to gather input on preferred venues for the championship finale.

On top of these things, other factors like weather patterns play a vital role as well, given that not every track can host a race in November due to seasonal constraints.

Marketing and promotional potential are also pivotal, particularly when it comes to identifying tracks that can generate strong viewership and fan engagement. Kennedy expressed confidence that the venue rotation model — especially with Homestead-Miami back in the mix — will pay dividends and keep moving NASCAR in the right direction. As 2026 approaches, all eyes will be on how these collaborative efforts reshape NASCAR’s identity.