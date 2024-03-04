Kyle Larson Follows Daniel Suarez and Rajah Caruth in Milestone Year for NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program

NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity (D4D) has been an effective development program for upcoming drivers since 2004. With top-tier names like Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, and Daniel Suarez hailing from its ranks, the 2024 season’s initial weekends have presented a positive streak for its graduates, old and new.

The successful results began with 22-year-old Nick Sanchez (Class of 2021) winning the Craftsman Truck Series opener at Daytona. Following through on that, Daniel Suarez (Class of 2013) won the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. The weekend that just passed by in Las Vegas saw two more of the program’s graduates pick up on the heels of these results.

Rajah Caruth (Class of 2020) made history on Friday by becoming only the third Black driver to win a race in one of NASCAR’s national series. On Sunday, Kyle Larson (Class of 2012) picked up his first win of the season by beating 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick.

Larson spoke to the media after the win and expressed his happiness at the success of D4D graduates. He said, ” The D4D program was good for my career. Kind of gave me my introduction into stock car racing and gained a lot of experience, not only on the racetrack but off of it, as well.”

He continued, “I’m sure it’s changed quite a bit [the program] since 2012, but regardless, they’ve produced some great drivers, and it’s cool to see. Hopefully, we can add some more D4D guys to the new championship list down the road.”

Considering that 2024 is the 20th anniversary of the program, the success of these drivers has highlighted the importance and effectiveness of the work that is being carried out.

Kyle Larson’s victory in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Larson put up a dominant performance on Sunday winning both stages of the 400-mile race before reaching the checkered flag. It was his 3rd win at Vegas, 1st of the season, and the 24th of his career. His margin of victory over runner-up Tyler Reddick was a mere 0.441 seconds.

He said of his victory, “I knew Tyler was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage. He was really fast there. Cool to get a win here at Vegas again. Back-to-back, swept all the stages again. Can’t ask for more than that.” Larson currently sits at the top of the points table with an 8-point cushion over reigning champion Ryan Blaney.