“Do They Not Let NASCAR Fans Vote?”: Pocono Winning the Track Ranking Poll Does Not Sit Well With Cup Series Faithful

The Pocono Raceway is a 2.5-mile tri-oval situated amidst the hilly terrains of Long Pond, Pennsylvania. It has been hosting NASCAR events since 1974 and was recently named the “Best NASCAR Track” for the second consecutive year in the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards by USA TODAY.

The track was nominated alongside 19 other tracks by an expert panel, and readers voted over four weeks to determine the winner. This is an honor that track management greatly appreciates and is proud of. However, not every NASCAR fan has been able to digest the fact that the Pocono Raceway has been awarded over tracks like the Kansas Speedway.

One fan expressed their shock, “For camping, hands down, Pocono is the king. But for what you see on the track, I’m surprised it sits this high up.” Also called the Tricky Triangle, the Pocono Raceway is unique for having unequal sides and corners. The banking in each of its corners varies, making it a tough task for drivers to navigate safely.

But this feature isn’t as impressive as the ones that Kansas Speedway or Atlanta Motor Speedway carry for many. Another fan wrote, “Who voted on this? lol I like Pocono but it’s nowhere near as good as Kansas, Atlanta and Homestead, and Bristol, just to name a few.” One particular fan went even further and declared, “Pocono is one of the worst places to have a NASCAR race.”

The mixed reactions left one lingering question which one comment captured perfectly. It went, “Do they not let NASCAR fans vote or what?” Well, the results can’t be changed now. Watkins Glen was voted second on the list, followed by the Chicago Street Course, Las Vegas, and Atlanta.

The President of the Pocono Raceway is left with great joy

The track president, Ben May, told the press in the wake of the news that his venue has been voted the Best NASCAR Track, “Given the competition in our industry, it is a tremendous achievement to win the ‘Best NASCAR Track’ once, let alone in consecutive years.”

“It’s a testament to the loyalty and passion our fans have for ‘The Tricky Triangle’ and our team’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience and premier level of guest service.” May was promoted to his current role as president in 2017 after the track underwent organizational restructuring.

The track will present the 92nd Cup Series race in its history on June 22. The weekend will also feature an Xfinity Series race and a Craftsman Truck Series race. That’s three opportunities for fans to judge whether Pocono is indeed worthy of the crown it has been bestowed with.