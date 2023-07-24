“You’re Not the Victim Here” – Kyle Petty Slams Denny Hamlin After His Controversial Move at Pocono

At Pocono, Denny Hamlin (seemingly) moved Kyle Larson with seven to go to win his 50th race and ended up attracting a lot of boos and criticism. The fans at the racetrack made their disapproval quite clear with the #11 driver. But because of that move, Hamlin also reignited the fire in an old enemy, Kyle Petty.

The feud between Hamlin and Petty is a long one and has had many shows in the last decade and a half. And after the race at Pocono, the most recent showing was headlined by Petty as he slammed Hamlin for what he did to Larson and shed some light on his personality.

Kyle Petty believes Hamlin won’t show any remorse for what he did to Larson

After the race at Pocono, Kyle Petty, who is an analyst for NBC Sports, looked at the incident between the #11 and the #5 and concluded that Denny Hamlin cannot be the victim.

“We played his radio. He was the victim. He puts himself in the victim position. You’re not the victim here, Denny Hamlin. And when I looked at this one and we heard what Kyle Larson said, he said, ‘Denny’s always right. All his buddies know it.’ And he laughed about it. Because he knows Denny’s not going to apologize for this. It was a great race. I enjoyed every lap, I loved the strategy, I loved everything about it,” Petty described.

“The ending? I don’t appreciate. I don’t appreciate. Even 50 wins, what he’s done I don’t appreciate that because we saw this same move last year and that’s just my opinion.”

When asked by his co-analyst whether Hamlin should show more remorse for the way he got his 50th win, Petty outrightly claimed Hamlin won’t. He added, “That’s not Denny. I’m not even going to go down that highway … because that’s not Denny Hamlin’s personality.”

“Kyle Larson said, ‘Denny is always right.’ People that are always right don’t have remorse. They just go ahead and live their life in their world, and that’s what Denny does, and that’s fine. Because he is an incredible racecar driver. He’s able to take that and puts it somewhere and it’s win at all costs and we saw it here.”

Denny Hamlin deemed Kyle Petty not a very informative analyst in 2013

In another showdown between Hamlin and Petty in their long-running feud, the former NASCAR driver made some comments regarding the JGR driver and how he should sit out the rest of the 2013 season to recover fully from his back. After the race at Pocono in 2013, Hamlin was asked about Petty’s comments and he didn’t hold back one bit.

“He’s an analyst, but not a very informative one because he doesn’t know anything,” Hamlin said as per FOX Sports.

“My beef with Kyle is he has a lot of opinions about a lot of drivers, but he never once talked to any of them. To be an analyst you’ve got to be in the trenches to find out the stories.”

With that said it’ll be interesting to see what Denny Hamlin’s response will be this time to Petty. In fact, it’s safe to say that this week’s Actions Detrimental would be a fun one in that regard.