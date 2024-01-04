Does Kyle Busch Feel NASCAR Should Go International?

With the usher of Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 in 2023, the buzz around NASCAR’s international activities has gained quite some momentum moving on to the upcoming season. On that note, Richard Childress Racing icon Kyle Busch revealed his ideas on NASCAR’s international reach.

Advertisement

During a podcast interview, the #8 pilot admitted that he believed in the international expansion of NASCAR’s future. He cited the example of Garage 56, an endeavor made by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports to display the versatility of the next-gen car and that it was not just suited for oval track racing.

“I think that garage 56 was pretty cool,” said Rowdy of the experimental Garage 56 project that geared up for the 2023 24 Hours of LeMans. “It kind of shined a new light at LeMans and a lot of people had a lot of interest around the NASCAR car. I think anywhere you go you’ll see a lot of interest around it like that,” he added.

Advertisement

According to the 2009 NASCAR Nationwide Series champion, wherever one goes in Europe, be it a Silverstone or an F1 track, the interest in NASCAR is off the charts. “Will it happen year over year? Maybe not,” said Rowdy. “But at least you go over there and you run a race, it’s gonna pack the house for the first time.”

Kyle Busch to be the front face of a 2024 V8 supercar and NASCAR crossover

There have been talks regarding the two-time Cup Series champion taking part in the V8 Supercar championship. Toward the end of the previous season, Erebus Motorsports invited Richard Childress to attend the Supercars season finale.

Soon after that, Childress spilled the big news: Kyle Busch could be a potential entry into the Adelaide 500 for Erebus Motorsports. According to the team owner, Supercar tracks provide tight racing, something that Busch would love. He feels like his driver would fare well behind the wheel of a Supercar.

It is only a matter of time before the Rowdy fandom gets to witness how 2024 pans out for this ambitious athlete with so much on his plate. Will he find success at the Australian V8 Supercars championship, or will the competition outgun him, we’ll have to wait and see.