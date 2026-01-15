“Doesn’t Get Lower Than That”: NASCAR Fans Outraged After Late Greg Biffle’s Estate Robbed of $30,000

The NASCAR community is still dealing with the shock of losing Greg Biffle and his family in a devastating plane crash last month. The tragedy also claimed the lives of the pilots and others on board. As fans, colleagues, and loved ones continue to process the magnitude of the loss, another heartbreaking development has surfaced.

Advertisement

Reports of a burglary at Biffle’s home have added a disturbing element to an already heartbreaking phase, sparking widespread anger from the racing world and beyond. According to a WCNC report, law enforcement officials said burglars made off with approximately $30,000 in cash and a backpack from the late NASCAR driver’s residence.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Biffle’s estate on Doolie Road shortly after 6 p.m. on January 8 last week. As of now, authorities have not announced any arrests, nor have they confirmed whether the investigators have identified any suspects. The investigation remains active, with details still limited.

The timing of the burglary fueled outrage among the fraternity. A public remembrance ceremony honoring the victims of the crash is scheduled for Friday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, with the service set to be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend in person. News of the break-in surfaced before that tribute, intensifying the disbelief and anger among fans who feel the act crossed every conceivable line of decency.

Burglars reportedly stole $30,000 in cash from the home of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle just weeks after Biffle and six others were killed in a plane crash, Iredell County deputies say. https://t.co/KHvUVKofw8 pic.twitter.com/N07ypfJQV1 — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) January 14, 2026

One longtime supporter called the burglary low and petty, saying, “Man, that’s low/petty of someone to do,” while another labeled it the “Definition of trash….their parents must be proud.”

A few other fans echoed that sentiment, but a bit more harshly, saying, “It doesn’t get lower than that,” while one fan went further, describing the perpetrators as “The lowest of lowlife scumbags. People never cease to amaze me in all the wrong ways. Hope they are caught.”

Biffle, his wife Cristina, their children Emma and Ryder, Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Dutton’s son Jack all lost their lives in the December 18 crash at Statesville airport. The group was on their way to meet the NASCAR driver’s friend Cleetus McFarland when the aircraft went down. Reports suggest that the plane encountered difficulties roughly ten minutes after takeoff, ending the journey in tragedy.

Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officials have confirmed that the cause remains under review, with a preliminary reports expected in the coming months. A final report, which will determine the probable cause, is projected to take between 12 and 18 months to complete.