What is the NASCAR Countdown Clock? Where is it Located?

(L-R) The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four, William Byron (24), Christopher Bell (20), Ryan Blaney (12) and Kyle Larson (5) stand on stage during driver introductions for the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023.

The preparation for NASCAR’s championship weekend this year is in full swing and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be a part of the proceedings. It was revealed earlier this week that the organizers have installed a countdown clock at the airport which will greet drivers and fans who make their way to the city via flights. It’s a great way to promote one of the biggest motorsports events on American soil.

Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey unveiled the countdown clock on Wednesday alongside several council members like Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and City of Avondale Councilmember Max White. It was done at terminal 4 of the airport. The championship race will draw a lot of race fans as the grandstands have already been sold out. However, some Hillside and Infield General Admission tickets are available.

“The excitement for NASCAR Championship Weekend continues building with each passing second. We are looking forward to welcoming all of the fans traveling to Phoenix Raceway for this amazing event and introducing travelers who aren’t NASCAR fans to the most heart-pounding, exciting sporting event our community has to offer,” Causey said at the unveiling.

Located in Avondale, Phoenix Raceway has been hosting the championship weekend for all three national touring competitions since 2020. While the track has received criticism for being quite tough to pass on, it has hosted some memorable championship races. Chase Elliott was the first to win the Cup Series championship there and he was embraced by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

A lot of people believe that was like a passing of the torch moment. The following season, Kyle Larson won his first championship there followed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. Only two teams have been crowned champions there, Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske. It will be interesting to see if anyone else can break their dominance this year, especially Joe Gibbs Racing.

The championship weekend will begin on November 8 and go on until November 10. The Truck Series finale will be held on Friday followed by the Xfinity Series finale race on Saturday. The main event, which is the Cup Series finale, will be held on Sunday. Drivers will get a rousing reception from the packed reception as NASCAR will draw the curtain on the 76th Cup Series season.