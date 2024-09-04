Why Atlanta Is The Most Mentally Taxing Race On The NASCAR Calendar

On paper, it is a 1.54-mile quad-oval intermediate speedway with 28 degrees of banking on its turns. But when drivers roll out onto the Atlanta Motor Speedway, they quickly realize that it is much more than that. The re-profiled deep banks and the long straightways produce a superspeedway-style racing experience that tricks contenders with its extreme abrasiveness and speed.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, these characteristics are what make the track an ideal venue to kick off the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. The field will travel to Georgia this Sunday with the sixteen-driver playoff field set after the Southern 500 in Darlington. Atlanta will be the first of the three tracks that comprise Round 1 of the postseason. And the generic expectation is that it will be a wild card race along the likes of Daytona and Talladega.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe broke down the track’s nature in a recent press conference. He noted, “I think it’s the most mentally draining racetrack we have on the schedule. Daytona and Talladega have always been mentally draining, but you go to Atlanta and things happen four times the speed because you lose a mile with that racetrack.”

Processing the track and listening to instructions from spotters at the same time drains a lot of mental energy. Briscoe believes that this makes Atlanta even tougher to handle than the usual superspeedways — which in themselves are considered highly dangerous. Joe Gibbs Racing superstar Martin Truex Jr. was of an opinion not far away from Briscoe’s.

Other drivers on the toughness of the Atlanta Motor Speedway

He told the press on Tuesday, “The challenge is being in the right position at the end and not getting caught up in a wreck, which takes some good fortune sometimes.” A driver could be in a great position during the race and would still have to count on others for help.

This dependency doesn’t always work out in one’s favor. And these limitations are limited to the current field. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson himself had his problems with the Atlanta track despite conquering it five times. He broke them down to hendrickmotorsports.com in 2020.

He said, “That track is so abrasive. You get one lap with grip and then everything from there is downhill.” These admissions are bound to make the upcoming playoff opener an interesting battle. The Quaker State 400 is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.