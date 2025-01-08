“Doesn’t Produce Talent, It Scares It Away”: NASCAR Fans Rush to Defend the ‘Kyle Busch Rule’ in Xfinity and Truck Series

Not long before now, there was a time when Cup Series veterans could participate in an unlimited number of Xfinity and Truck Series races every season. Then Kyle Busch happened. Rowdy was so dominating in his performances that NASCAR had to introduce a new rule that limited the number of lower-tier races that Cup drivers could drive in.

A discussion about this rule popped up on X and drew attraction from several fans recently. The root opinion stated that the rule, fondly called the “Kyle Busch Rule,” has made younger drivers in the lower tiers more aggressive and brazen on the track. It said that they don’t have a veteran who could keep them in line as they climb the ladder.

These words could be coming from the many unethical racing practices that have gone down in the Truck Series recently. However, reactions to the post were largely critical and in support of the rule. One fan replied, “Each series will have its own vets when left alone. We don’t need to go back to cup drivers dominating the headlines in all 3 series.”

Because of the riots that Busch ran before the rule was implemented, he is the all-time most-winning driver in the Xfinity Series (102) and the Truck Series (66). No driver is even close to matching his numbers, let alone breaking them. Another fan added with this in mind, “Buschwhacking doesn’t produce talent, it scares it away.”

Is the Xfinity Series producing better races than the Cup Series?

The introduction of parity across the field through the Next Gen car has caused many fans to believe that the Xfinity Series is a more entertaining playing field. Veteran spotter Brett Griffin expressed this same thought on his X handle last May and drew a lot of support from the fans.

One person who sides with this belief wrote, “For the past couple of years, Xfinity has put on far and away the best racing out of all three series.” A largely agreed consensus is that Sundays are just about money, while Saturdays emphasize racing more. Yet another fan expressed his belief that bringing the big dogs to the lower levels won’t solve the issue in question.

Logano raced against Cup guys every week in Xfinity, even for championships, and he still managed to piss off Cup guys when he moved up, same with Brad K, Kyle Busch, etc, it’s not a lower series issue, it starts at the local level from watching this past generation of Cup guys. — Austin (@Austin20997) January 5, 2025

He used the example of Joey Logano to make a case that the issue stems from young drivers watching the aggressive drivers of the past generations and growing up believing their styles to be the standard. Whatever the reason, it is quite clear that not everyone wants to see Busch or Logano in the victory lane every single weekend.