“Don’t Just Freeze”: Bubba Wallace and Other NASCAR Drivers Reveal Touching Marriage Proposal Stories

Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Wallace poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. © Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR drivers have spun some of the most enchanting love tales that fans have had the privilege to witness. From Dale Earnhardt Jr. finding his future wife during a home renovation project to Kyle Busch meeting his spouse Samantha at a racing event where she worked as a promotional model, these stories warm the heart. Yet, most NASCAR couples prefer to keep the details of their proposals under wraps.

However, several NASCAR drivers recently decided to share their proposal escapades to forge a closer bond with their fans. Bubba Wallace, who proposed to his girlfriend Amanda Carter in July 2021 and tied the knot in December 2022, offered a humorous glimpse into his engagement.

He recalled, “I remember talking to our sister. Before it happened she was excited, but she’s like, ‘Hey, just make sure you say something. Don’t just… Freeze and say, Will you marry me.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s the easy part, all right?'”

Further continuing he narrated, “I just sat there and did the exact opposite of what her sister said and I froze and I didn’t say a word. I didn’t ask if she would marry me. But I just had terrified, deer and headlights look.”

Meanwhile, Ty Dillon, who proposed to his girlfriend Haley Carey in December 2013 and wed a year later, recounted a rather unexpected turn of events during his proposal: “My bag got checked, going through security and the ring was in there,” he revealed, indicating the slight hiccup he faced.

Chase Briscoe, who capped off a solid season finishing 14th after clinching the final race of the regular season at Darlington, and became a father to twins in October 2024, tied the knot with his wife Marissa in November 2019. His proposal didn’t quite go according to plan, as he recounted:

“I was on the way home. I had to take the dog to her dad’s house and we’re five minutes from his house and Ricky, the dog, throws up all over me. She just thought I was surprising her with a dog. And I kept saying, look at the collar, look at the collar, and she… never heard me. She just kept thinking I got her a dog. And she ended up saying yes.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who also previously dated former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick announced his engagement to Madyson Goodfleisch in November 2021 and married her in October 2022.

He shared a slice of his engagement day, “And we were getting ready to go for the hike and she’s like ‘Ah you all just go! I’m just gonna stay in the car. It’s too cold.’ I was like ‘No, you need to come with us.'”

Chris Buescher also shared his precarious proposal moment, “And I slipped and instead of catching myself because I didn’t want to sling the ring off my finger. I just kept my hand in my pocket and Buried my ribs into a rock on the way.”

Despite the literal rocky proposal, he married his wife Emma during the Easter off-weekend in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in December 2022.