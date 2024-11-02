mobile app bar

Chase Elliott vs Denny Hamlin: Will the Wounds from 7 Years Ago Open at Martinsville Again?

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) speaks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 5, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) speaks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Martinsville Speedway and the nature of racing at the track nicknamed ‘The Paperclip’ often lends itself to NASCAR Cup Series drivers running into each other, flaring tempers along the way.

This weekend’s return of the iconic short track is bound to give us similar results as the venue plays host to the final Round of 8 race this season.

With drivers such as Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin both finding themselves in positions necessitating a must-win or thereabouts, the two drivers could come into each other’s way once again, just as they did back in 2017.

Back when Elliott drove the #24 entry fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, Hamlin was seen locking horns with the now #9 Chevrolet driver as 4 laps remained during the race that year.

As Hamlin tried to overtake Elliott after a late restart, the #11 Toyota driver was seen nudging the Dawsonville, Georgia native into the wall.

Despite him taking the lead for a short period of time, then JGR teammate Kyle Busch took the checkered flag away from Hamlin as he finished the race with a feud on his hands with an animated Elliott who was just cutting his teeth in his sophomore year.

Elliott made his frustrations clear on the cooldown lap as he hit Hamlin’s car. The now 2020 Cup Series champion also gave Hamlin a piece of his mind in animated fashion as both drivers exited their machines.

How can the rivalry reignite this season?

Two out of the four final spots have been filled as drivers edge closer to the 2024 championship finale.

With Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick paying no heed to the upcoming short track race, Elliott’s and Hamlin’s game plans are going to be the exact opposite heading into this Sunday’s race.

Both drivers sit -43 and -18 below the cutline respectively, with only a win a sure shot way of guaranteeing their hopes of a chance to win the title. As fans have witnessed before, Martinsville can often be the venue where drivers come up with outrageous strategies to advance to the next round.

After all, what better example than Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ wall-ride antics from 2022 which saw Hamlin being eliminated during that season? It remains to be seen if either driver is willing to push their limits this year, with the intensity anyone’s guess.

