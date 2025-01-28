“Don’t You Dare”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Possible Daytona 500 Attempt Given New Push by Latest Update, Fans Go Berzerk

NASCAR unveiled amendments to the Cup Series rule book this year ahead of the 2025 season, most notably the introduction of a new ‘Open Exemption Provisional’ (OEP), which secures a starting slot for world-class drivers without the need for them to qualify for the famed event. There was initial uncertainty about who could capitalize on this opportunity. But now that a clear picture has emerged, it could be good news for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his fans.

Advertisement

Commenting on Jordan Bianchi’s post: “Per NASCAR, drivers such as Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. (i.e. recently retired Cup drivers) are eligible for the Open Exemption Provision if they notify NASCAR within the 90-day window,” Dale Jr. humorously hinted at his potential return under the JR Motorsports banner by sharing a meme from Jim Carrey’s film Dumb and Dumber.

The caption of the meme read, “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance,” playfully nodding to his prospects of making a comeback.

The rule was surrounded by criticism that it did not allow significant drivers like Jimmie Johnson to be eligible under it. However, with the new rule change a reality heading into this year, fans are seemingly excited about the prospect of NASCAR legend Dale Jr. potentially making his Daytona 500 return for the first time since his farewell season in 2017.

Enthusiastic supporters are abuzz, with one exclaiming, “Don’t you dare Dale. You’re gonna break the internet!” while another playfully queries, “Are you telling us there’s a chance?” A devoted fan cheered on, “Do it Dale!!!!! Amy said she’s good with it.”

Dale please stop giving us hope — depressed bolts and avs fan (@cowloverjam) January 28, 2025

Should Dale Jr. choose to throw his hat into the ring for the Daytona 500, it would mark a significant expansion for his team, as this would be their second Cup Series entry. The move would come on the heels of Justin Allgaier’s first-ever Cup entry under the JRM banner. While the same is unlikely to materialize this season, the OEP could offer Dale Jr. a realistic opportunity in the future.

Justin Marks has already utilized the rule to secure a spot for Helio Castroneves, the four-time Indy 500 victor and Daytona 500 aspirant, in the upcoming 500-mile-long race without the need for him to qualify.

Drivers benefiting from the OEP will receive full recognition for race and stage victories and can even qualify for the NASCAR All-Star Race through race wins. However, these victories won’t count toward Playoff eligibility, drawing a clear line between recognition and championship contention.

NASCAR has rolled out a few more rule revisions

The governance has addressed last year’s controversies — particularly the one involving Ryan Blaney at Watkins Glen, where his car was towed and subsequently retired under the Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) with the tweaked rule book.

Under the newly refined rules, vehicles designated under the DVP will now have the option to either drive or be towed to the garage, where teams can undertake repairs without facing immediate retirement from the race. The adjustment allows teams a fighting chance to rejoin the competition.

The protocol for repairs conducted on pit road remains stringent, with a seven-minute repair window enforced universally, and an extended eight-minute period at Atlanta. Should this duration elapse, teams must retreat to the garage, albeit without the pressure of the ticking clock, providing a crucial breather for more extensive repairs.

In a move to streamline recovery efforts, NASCAR will also ensure that cars incapacitated by damage or flat tires are towed back to the garage, ensuring that all teams have a fair shot at returning to the race.