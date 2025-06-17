Kyle Petty Believes Kyle Larson May Not Walk the Talk on His Double-Duty Comments

Despite a solid top-five finish in Michigan last week, Kyle Larson’s outing in Mexico unraveled after a multi-car crash left him 36th in a 37-car field. Still, Larson showcased his raw pace in the closing laps, clocking a 93.782-second circuit (92.896 mph) to claim the Xfinity Fastest Lap award of the race, a small consolation on an otherwise bruising day. Since his second attempt at ‘Double Duty’ — racing the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day — something has been amiss.

While his speed hasn’t waned, his presence in front of the camera has been unusually subdued, with a noticeable dip in his typical confidence. The grueling 1,100-mile challenge has long been a mountain few have successfully climbed — and this year, it got the better of Larson.

After crashing out of both races, 27th at Indy following a Lap 91 wreck, and 37th at Charlotte after leading 34 laps, Larson was visibly dejected, admitting the day was “a bummer” and hinting he might not pursue the feat again. Yet, Kyle Petty isn’t ready to count him out.

Speaking to Motorsport Reports, Petty emphasized that Larson’s comments likely stemmed from raw emotion. “I think the disappointment and the emotion of having two races back to back that were terrible races, really terrible races, when you look at the caliber of driver that he is… I think that might have been emotion speaking,” Petty said.

“I think the opportunity, if it comes up again because we feel in Cup racing that he is a guy like Kurt Busch, like a Kyle Busch who just has so much talent that they can get in anything, anytime, and drive and compete. I’m not saying they can win, but they can compete, and he represents NASCAR well by going there,” he added.

The veteran driver also expressed hope that other drivers might take up the gauntlet and attempt “The Double” in the future. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently echoed that sentiment as well.

Appearing on NASCAR Inside The Race with Steve Letarte, Johnson praised Larson’s effort. “I love that he’s doing it, and I hope that he sticks with it,” he said. “The uptick for motorsports worldwide is measurable, like when people do ‘The Double,’ it matters. And Kyle’s a guy that can drive anything, as we know.”

Though Larson likely envisioned a different outcome, Johnson urged him not to let one bad swing deter him from stepping up to the plate again. He hoped Larson would tune out critics and instead listen to his instincts and those in his inner circle when weighing another shot at history.

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has taken a firmer stance, already advising Larson against risking a third strike in pursuit of the Double Duty finish.