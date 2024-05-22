“Everyone Has Different Agendas”: Joey Logano Reveals Why He Works As Broadcaster Despite Full-Time Racing Career

You might remember hearing the familiar voice of Joey Logano during some of the NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year. The Team Penske driver began a side career in broadcasting in 2016 when he was a guest analyst for a couple of Xfinity Series races. But now, his voice in commentary can be heard much more frequently. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently asked the Cup Series champion about this decision and it all concerns perspectives.

Post-retirement, a lot of former Cup Series drivers have taken up the broadcasting role, the most recent being Kevin Harvick. Perhaps that’s what Logano has in mind as well. In his reply, the two-time Cup Series champion revealed that it helped him understand the challenges faced by the media personnel. One wouldn’t be interested in that if they weren’t looking to potentially make it their future.

“Everyone has different agendas at times but the TV and the media, you only see one side of it. You talk to them but never really see the challenges they have but being on TV definitely helps that part of it for sure. I enjoy it and for me, it also gives an avenue for race fans to see as a person and not just the guy that’s driving the race car,” he said on a recent episode of the Dirty Air podcast.

The Team Penske driver is actually quite good at broadcasting and one of his most memorable moments in that role came during a Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race with Kyle Busch.

When Joey Logano annoyed Kyle Busch while commentating

It happened on August 3 last year when SRX went to the Berlin Raceway and Rowdy found himself in P2 chasing down Brad Keselowski for the win. Logano was in the commentary booth and decided to come on Busch’s radio to ask how he was doing, and even said that he would spot him for a while.

Busch might have played along at the time but he certainly was not happy about the distraction and he did not mince his words when he replied to his fellow NASCAR competitor. “A little busy,” he said initially. “You know, hearing you on my radio, it’s f***ing lighting a fire under my a**,” the former Cup Series champion added later on.

It’s safe to say that Joey Logano has developed the skills to be a good commentator in the broadcast booth and it will be interesting to see if he follows Kevin Harvick’s path after retirement.