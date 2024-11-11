“Everyone Wants Me to Be Sad”: Martin Truex Jr.’s Parting Words After Last NASCAR Race at Phoenix

44-year-old Martin Truex Jr. participated in his final Cup Series race as a full-time driver in Phoenix on Sunday. As he finished 17th and got out of his car, out of breath for maybe the last time in a while, the atmosphere around him was one filled with nostalgia. However, the veteran blew that out of his way and enjoyed the moment, sharing his happy satisfaction with the press.

He said, “Everyone wants me to be sad, but I’m happy. I’m celebrating this. Got a lot to be thankful for. Got a lot to be proud of.”

He continued to reveal his plans for the immediate future, “Go enjoy some time off, do the banquet and all the fun stuff, and it’s gonna be fun to come back in a different role and come race for fun (laughs). Hopefully, have fun, it’s hard to have fun when you take it this serious.”

Asked if he was having any second thoughts about retirement, he declared, “No second thoughts. I’m happy.” Truex Jr. has had an illustrious career spanning two decades in the top tier of stock car racing. 34 victories decorate his crown and make him one of the greatest drivers seen in NASCAR.

“Still not sad, everyone wants me to be sad. I’m celebrating. I’m happy.” – @MartinTruex_Jr after climbing from the No. 19 for the final time. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Eba2AbC6WY — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) November 11, 2024

It is the stature that his achievements provide that caused his fellow competitors to give him a standing ovation after the driver’s meeting ahead of the race. And also what caused Michael Jordan to approach him after.

The NBA legend walked up to him on the pit road and shared a small talk, which was captured by the surrounding cameras. Sportsnaut reporter Matt Weaver wrote on X, “MJ congratulated Truex on his career.”

Multiple similar messages and appreciations continue flowing in and will continue to do so for some time. He is not a guaranteed future Hall of Famer without reason.

Truex Jr. feels good about the respect he has earned

All the icons congratulating him on a worthy career have put the driver in a state of personal satisfaction. He told NBC Sports, “It means a lot. To have the respect of guys like that and, you know, what they mean to the sport and absolute legends, right? It makes me feel good that I’ve earned that respect over the years.”

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon was among those who gave him a short visit at the pit road as well. He continued, “It means a lot. So, here forward, just go have some fun. Do a little bit of racing here and there just for fun. Hopefully, it will be less stressful than days like today.”

Truex Jr. retires with 289 top-10 finishes, 34 wins, and one championship in 681 starts in the Cup Series. It is a remarkable achievement that he hasn’t missed a single race in the last 21 years. He deserves, in every right, to finally end his watch and rest.