Can NASCAR Have a Long-Term Future in Chicago and Street Racing?

The Chicago Street Race has made fans out of drivers and insiders in the two years of its existence. Despite adverse weather conditions marring both events, there was little to no complaint from everyone involved. It seems like the street circuit is here to stay for years to come. That’s what everyone wants. Recently, Team Penske star Austin Cindric shared his opinions about the race.

Cindric finished P15 in the Chicago Street Race and was full of praise for the event. He said that both drivers and crew members love the track since it gives them a lot of scope to explore.

The only issue he has had with the event is the weather as he hopes for clear skies the next time it happens. There were some concerns over how wide the track was but the Team Penske star believes that it is enough for the Next-Gen cars to race.

“We definitely proved that it’s something we can do for the future, really. I don’t think there’s a driver in the field that doesn’t enjoy the uniqueness of that event, being in the city, having the city embrace us for the weekend and it kind of being a bit of a different blip in the schedule,” he said as per Speedway Digest.

A lot of the big global motorsports competitions have had street races for decades, but for NASCAR this is a fairly new concept. An event like this can publicize the sport as a whole on a global scale.

Jeff Gordon hopes NASCAR Chicago Street Race sticks around

Former driver and four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon believes that the street race can make NASCAR more popular among casual motorsports fans. The residents of Chicago will know that there is a race happening on its streets. That is intriguing enough to draw in several people to the event.

“I thought other than just running out of time and not being able to get the full race in and having to stop — it’s a really entertaining event, and I hope it does stay on the circuit,” he had said earlier.

NASCAR will do whatever it takes to make this event as big as possible. A street race is always a special event for race fans. The way the Chicago Street Race has unfurled in the last two years, it is only going to get better in the future.