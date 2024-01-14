“The Week Needs to Look Different”: Kyle Larson Pens Down Detailed Feedback for Chili Bowl Organizers

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, fields questions from the media during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 16, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2022 Daytona 500 Media Day Icon220216103063

Although Kyle Larson failed to lock into the Saturday mains of the Chili Bowl after his sensational surprise entry, he left the organizers with some tips and feedback. Larson, who has won the Chili Bowl twice (2020,2021) in the past, took to his social media handle to highlight the things that could be improved in the future and those that were spot on.

For starters, Kyle Larson wants the races to be 55 laps and not have any radio checks for the drivers, which he deemed “unnecessary.” Larson reasoned this by claiming that “nobody has a spotter,” and leaders use the big screen or people with signal sticks.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion pointed to the aspect of the hard tire being “a very small gain,” explaining that it wasn’t as big a deal as the media made it to be. “Had no bearing on the quality of the track being good on prelims or taking rubber in the finale,” he wrote.

As for the structure of the week, Larson believes there’s a need to figure out a new way so that there could be fewer laps on Saturday and the track can be consistent on the prelim night as well. Additionally, he also wrote, “I don’t know how we get there but the week needs to look different with the amount of cars in the building if we want the 55 lap finale to be as exciting as the prelim features.”

Kyle Larson demands for more safety in the cars, delivers his overall verdict

Further mentioning in his list of feedback for the Chili Bowl organizers, Kyle Larson emphasized on the need for “some minor safety rules” to the race cars. It’s worth mentioning that the Hendrick Motorsports driver suffered a couple of flips on Thursday night.

“Tethers, Outlaw safety bar, seats, seat belts etc. but please no arm restraints! I’m scared someone is eventually going to get hurt really bad there wether it’s fans or driver,” Larson wrote.

In the end, Yung Money claimed that this edition of the Chili Bowl was “probably one of the best weeks” they’ve had in a while even though the finale was a bit underwhelming for his taste

Larson concluded his note with a hilarious demand in which he asked that the Rodeo Bar needs “3x as many bartenders.”