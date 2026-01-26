Chase Briscoe Shares His One Regret from Stellar Debut Season With Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe had one of his best NASCAR Cup Series seasons last year, making his debut in the Joe Gibbs Racing team, driving their No. 19 Toyota Camry. But despite the success, the season left him with one lingering regret.

In the rush to build momentum, he felt he never truly paused to absorb what was happening. Reflecting on that stretch, Briscoe admitted, “Yeah, honestly, it’s one of those things I wish I would have slowed down a little bit more in the moment and really appreciated it, especially now that the format’s changed. You just never get those types of moments again until we maybe change the format again.”

“So, yeah, I wish I would have slowed down a little bit more. It’s hard whenever you go to a new team, a new organization, and you’re just processing so much so fast.” Even later in the year, the pace never eased. Many tracks still felt unfamiliar in this car, and the calendar offered little breathing room, admitted the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who not only switched teams but also manufacturers to drive for the Toyota-backed JGR.

“Even that late in the season, like you’re going to all these tracks a lot of the time for the first time, and yeah, I wish I would have enjoyed it a little bit more. like I was just so caught up in the moment and going to the next one that you know I probably didn’t slow down and appreciate the moment that I was actually in,” he added.

The new No. 19 driver already had big shoes to fill, stepping into the seat vacated by Martin Truex Jr., one of the sport’s most reliable performers, particularly on short tracks. Briscoe understood the scale of that responsibility from day one, and he also recognized that adapting to a new organization meant far more than learning to drive a new race car.

Joe Gibbs Racing operated on different systems overall than Stewart-Haas Racing (his last team), from internal processes to preparation timelines to day-to-day workflow. Those adjustments required time, and Briscoe admitted it took him longer than expected to find his footing.

For the first few races, it was a sinusoidal wave for Briscoe, with flashes of top-five speed followed by races where momentum slipped away. That inconsistency continued until his win at Pocono. From there, the pieces began to fall into place. Wins at Darlington and Talladega followed, and by the time the schedule closed, Briscoe stood third in the final standings.

And now the sport is moving back to the Chase format. Consistency will now carry equal weight with victories, and the absence of a “win-and-you’re-in” clause will raise the bar across the field. Only the top 16 drivers will advance to the postseason ‘Chase’ for the title, and a single win will no longer guarantee a spot.

Briscoe’s plans for the 2026 season

After finishing the season inside the top three in his first year with JGR, Briscoe believes now he will not be starting from zero. The past season was proof that he belongs at this level, even during moments when doubt crept in. For Briscoe, 2025 became a year of confirmation, one where the early struggles gave the competition a head start while he absorbed lessons at speed.

But the difference now will be familiarity. He will enter the new season on level ground, armed with experience. Moreover, Briscoe and the No. 19 group believe they have not yet reached their full potential, and yet they managed to advance to the Championship 4. That belief is the one that fuels their confidence.

With a year’s worth of learning about the organization and system behind him and continuity on his side, Briscoe expects sharper execution. It remains to be seen how the team adapts their mindset into the new format, with the regular season kicking off with the Daytona 500 on February 15.