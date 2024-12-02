Everything About Sam Bass, the First Officially Licensed Artist of NASCAR

JAN 21, 2012: Jeff Gordon(R) & Sam Bass(L) unveil a new car, celebrating 20 years with Dupont, during the NASCAR Motorsport USA Hall Of Fame weekend. NASCAR Motorsport USA JAN 21 Hall Of Fame Weekend PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon201201210951 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Throughout the NASCAR season, drivers dazzle fans with vibrant and inventive paint schemes. These designs at times pay homage to legendary figures — from past NASCAR greats to national heroes. The creative force behind many of these eye-catching liveries is a team of artists commissioned by NASCAR. Sam Bass, who was the first officially licensed artist of NASCAR, played a pivotal role in this artistic endeavor.

Advertisement

When Bass passed away in February 2019, NASCAR’s sanctioning body commemorated his legacy by stating, “Though he may have never turned a lap or a wrench, few captured the essence of our sport through his work more than Sam Bass. He was a consistent presence in the NASCAR garage, and his ever-present smile and endearing personality welcomed all.”

“Though we have lost a member of the NASCAR family, his legend will continue in his art – all of which illustrated the greatness of our sport and the talent of a true friend.”

His contributions brought flair to the racetrack, designing paint schemes for some of the sport’s most prominent figures, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Tony Stewart. His artistic vision left a mark on the visual culture of NASCAR, celebrating both its history and its heroes.

From a young age, Bass was captivated by racing, often sketching his visions of what the next Daytona 500 cars might look like during NASCAR’s offseason. His career began with the government as a graphic designer, but the race track called to him after he attended the 1981 Talladega 500 with a friend.

By 1984, Bass’s path took a turn when Charlotte Motor Speedway enlisted his talents to design their race programs, starting with that year’s World 600.

In 1997, Bass’s style and dedication to motorsports artistry earned him the title of NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist. He designed Gordon‘s #24 cars throughout his Cup career. His design, chosen from 43 entries, featured a vibrant rainbow scheme that became the hallmark of Gordon’s “Rainbow Warrior” car, an image synonymous with NASCAR in the 1990s.

Bass’s creative influence extended beyond the racetrack; he designed the cars and uniforms for the film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and also crafted the logo for the minor league baseball team, the Kannapolis Intimidators.

The NASCAR community mourned as they paid heartfelt tributes to Bass

Bass, who passed away in 2019 due to kidney failure was seeking a transplant at the time. Denise Bass, his wife, shared the somber news, stating,

“It is with a sad heart that our family shares the news of our loss with the NASCAR community. Sam Bass, a loving husband, father, and inspiration to us all, passed away earlier today. Thank you for your prayers during this very difficult time.”

The loss prompted an outpouring of remembrances from NASCAR insiders and drivers. Dale Earnhardt Jr., whom Bass had collaborated with, expressed,

“Rest In Peace @sambassartist He was a positive influence on @NASCAR as an artist. A friend to everyone he met. The nicest person, always smiling, always thrilled to see you again.”

Brad Keselowski reflected on a personal memento, saying,

“I still have this original painting @sambassartist did in my shop. What a treasure and honor it was when Sam gave it to me. Thank you Sam.”

Clint Bowyer added,

“Very sad to hear. Such an amazing talent, great man, and a huge race fan. Never forget the first time I saw one of my cars on the program for a race he made. RIP. “

While numerous artists now contribute to designing NASCAR’s paint schemes, Bass’s legacy will forever resonate within the hearts of the NASCAR fraternity.