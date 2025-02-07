Everything About the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Inductees and More

The 2025 class of NASCAR Hall of Famers is ready to be inducted into the sport’s famed Hall. Ricky Rudd, Ralph Moody, and Carl Edwards make up the three individuals who will receive the honor this year during the induction ceremony that is due to go live today at 8:00 pm ET.

After the Red Carpet Live Stream and the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner are completed at 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm ET respectively, the ceremony will honor the likes of Rudd and Edwards with their accolades. Friends and fans can buy tickets to Friday’s ceremony while the processions will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR channel and the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Before the official ceremonies take place NASCAR’s official YouTube channel will also host the Red Carpet live stream, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. The proceedings will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards’ 13 years in the sport spanned 28 wins in the Cup Series along with his signature backflip on victories will be the first person to be inducted. The second inductee comes in the form of former driver Ricky Rudd, known for starting more than 700 races in the Cup Series and has 23 wins to his name.

The third and final inductee comes in the form of WWII veteran Ralph Moody who won five total races in the sport during two years from 1956-57. He also went on to be at the helm of the Holman-Moody team after retiring from his driving career.

“I have to say the longer I go along in life, the more I realize God just blessed me with these amazing opportunities and people and so many things. I just got to show up and enjoy it, so I’m the most grateful person you could meet today,” said Edwards as he looks forward to being honored today.

Along with the three inductees, the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR goes to Dr. Dean Sicking, the man behind the invention of the SAFER barrier, a technical revolution that has been essential in the governing body’s never-ending pursuit of safety.

The 2025 points-paying season will also kick off in a week after the Hall of Fame ceremony is completed, with the 67th running of the famed Daytona 500 scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET.