mobile app bar

Everything About the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Inductees and More

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Representatives of each Hall of Fame induction class during the Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom.

Jan 19, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Representatives of each Hall of Fame induction class during the Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2025 class of NASCAR Hall of Famers is ready to be inducted into the sport’s famed Hall. Ricky Rudd, Ralph Moody, and Carl Edwards make up the three individuals who will receive the honor this year during the induction ceremony that is due to go live today at 8:00 pm ET.

After the Red Carpet Live Stream and the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner are completed at 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm ET respectively, the ceremony will honor the likes of Rudd and Edwards with their accolades. Friends and fans can buy tickets to Friday’s ceremony while the processions will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR channel and the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Before the official ceremonies take place NASCAR’s official YouTube channel will also host the Red Carpet live stream, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. The proceedings will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards’ 13 years in the sport spanned 28 wins in the Cup Series along with his signature backflip on victories will be the first person to be inducted. The second inductee comes in the form of former driver Ricky Rudd, known for starting more than 700 races in the Cup Series and has 23 wins to his name.

The third and final inductee comes in the form of WWII veteran Ralph Moody who won five total races in the sport during two years from 1956-57. He also went on to be at the helm of the Holman-Moody team after retiring from his driving career.

“I have to say the longer I go along in life, the more I realize God just blessed me with these amazing opportunities and people and so many things. I just got to show up and enjoy it, so I’m the most grateful person you could meet today,” said Edwards as he looks forward to being honored today.

Along with the three inductees, the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR goes to Dr. Dean Sicking, the man behind the invention of the SAFER barrier, a technical revolution that has been essential in the governing body’s never-ending pursuit of safety.

The 2025 points-paying season will also kick off in a week after the Hall of Fame ceremony is completed, with the 67th running of the famed Daytona 500 scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these