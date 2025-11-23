When Kyle Larson Admitted He Won’t Go Soft on Son Owen in A Drag Race

Kyle Busch’s son Brexton may already eat, sleep, and breathe racing, but Kyle Larson’s son Owen walks a different line. He races, competing in micros and similar divisions, yet his interests stretch far beyond the racetrack. Larson once explained that Owen leans toward other sports, including baseball and flag football, making him far less singularly focused on motorsports than his friend Brexton.

Advertisement

Even so, Larson knows the day will come when their paths cross on track. Racing against Owen is not on his immediate radar, but he believes it will eventually happen, possibly as soon as next year.

Larson has clarified that Owen should not expect any favors when that moment arrives. In a 2021 interview, when asked who would likely win a drag race between the two, Larson said, “A drag race… probably him since he’s lighter than me a lot lighter. He’s not afraid to stand on the gas either.”

When pressed on whether he would ever ease up to let his son take the win, Larson didn’t hesitate. “Oh no! For sure, I never let him win… I want him to learn what disappointment’s like okay you can deal with it and get over it quickly.” He has always viewed success in their household as something earned, never handed out.

But drag racing will require both of them to put in time and repetition, just as Tony Stewart had to. For now, Owen continues to devote himself to running Micros and Sprints, and if Larson truly intends to beat his son head-to-head, he will need to step into the same arena.

Larson admitted that he doesn’t spend much time in Micros, certainly not to the extent Kyle Busch does. He tends to run bigger cars, which means a Larson-versus-Larson duel is not yet on the schedule.

He does think the showdown will likely unfold in a Micro at some point, though not immediately, because he isn’t racing them weekly the way Busch does. He expects those opportunities to grow as Owen transitions into sprint cars or another stepping-stone division.

Both Owen and Audrey Larson continue sharpening their craft in the Junior Sprint division, learning the ropes in pursuit of becoming strong racers in their own right. Yet Larson has acknowledged that his seven-year-old daughter carries a fiercer competitive spark than her brother.

While she battles for checkered flags, she is also branching out into ice hockey, splitting her focus between the dirt and the rink as she builds her own path in sports.