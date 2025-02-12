“I Feel Like I Have a Lot to Prove”: Frankie Muniz Makes Brutally Honest Admission Ahead of Full-Time Debut

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Frankie Muniz stands by his car and talks to his crew, fans and the media on March 10, 2023, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. © Alex Gould/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frankie Muniz, fresh off delivering good performances in theaters and celebrating the release of his new film ‘Renner,’ will have a busy year ahead as he attempts to balance his dual careers in acting and NASCAR. Unlike previous years when his racing commitments were not full-time, allowing him more leeway to focus on his film projects, this season marks a big shift. Muniz is set to drive the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing, an endeavor that has admittedly stirred some pre-race nerves within him.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Forbes, Muniz expressed his anticipation for the competitive season ahead, “I know it’s going to be a very competitive season. I feel like I have a lot to prove because I don’t feel like I did a very good job last year cementing the fact that I belong in this series. I want to show that I can race with and beat these guys.”

He also noted that the forthcoming year holds particular importance as it will be the first since his return to racing where everything has aligned well in advance, allowing him ample preparation time with his team. But despite that, he is feeling those jitters inside him.

However, his apprehension is well-founded given his recent foray into NASCAR. Last year, he made four Truck Series race starts with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville, Kansas, Homestead, and Phoenix and secured his highest finish of P29 at Kansas Speedway.

Muniz also ventured into the Xfinity Series as well for a couple of races, originally scheduled for a larger segment of the season. But he only managed to compete in three events at Daytona, Phoenix, and Portland, finishing P33 and P30 respectively, and failing to qualify for the main event at Portland.

In contrast, his performance in the ARCA Menards series has been more encouraging. During his full-time stint in 2023, Muniz wrapped up the season in 4th place overall, achieving one top-5 and nine top-10 finishes across 20 starts. His last year’s [part-time] ARCA efforts included finishes of P9 at Talladega and P12 at Michigan.

This season, Muniz will go to Daytona to drive his #33 truck, sporting a livery themed after Netflix’s “The Electric State.”But he will have the pressure of qualifying on speed for the first three races to be a part of the main vent due to a lack of owner’s points from the previous year that would guarantee a spot on the grid.

But Muniz is resolute in his approach to the upcoming season, confessing, that he will be entering with the attitude that he’s going to attack because he is not in NASCAR just for a few races. Hence, he intends to maximize every opportunity he has been given.

Muniz’s big moment from earlier this month

Muniz is ready to start a new chapter in his racing career with a full-time role in the Craftsman Truck Series, while also celebrating his return to the silver screen in a leading role — his first since 2018’s ‘The Black String’ — with the film ‘Renner,’ which released on February 7th.

Reflecting on these milestones, Muniz took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share his excitement about the intersection of his dual pursuits.

He conveyed, “My two lives/careers have officially collided! I can honestly say I never thought I’d see my face on a race car. That said, I never thought I’d be driving a race car with my face on it promoting a movie of mine that will be released in limited theaters on February 7th!”

Additionally, Muniz discussed the challenge of juggling his acting and racing careers, while assuring fans that ‘Renner’ would deliver a surprise akin to his astonishment during a recent visit to Rockingham Speedway, where he tested his Ford Truck.