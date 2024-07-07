Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney want Carson Hocevar to sort himself out amid criticism

Carson Hocevar is back on the receiving end of criticism from the NASCAR fraternity. This time, his actions at Nashville Superspeedway have landed the Spire Motorsports driver into hot water. The #77 Chevrolet Camaro driver star intentionally spun Harrison Burton around under caution during the 2024 Ally 400. He was not penalized at the time. However, NASCAR handed Hocevar a reprimand after the race. He was docked 25 points and fined $50,000.

His overly aggressive nature is something NASCAR fans have seen in Brad Keselowski when he started in the sport. The RFK Racing veteran empathizes with Hocevar to an extent. However, that also means there is a fine line between being aggressive and overly aggressive on the track, which Hocevar seems to be in the process of finding.

The 2012 Cup Series champion suggested Hocevar find a balance in his mentality, without which he could land in to further issues in the sport.

“There’s certainly a sweet spot there that I think each driver to some degree has to find on their own. There’s a strong argument to be made that he’s on the other side of that and living in that sweet spot. I hope for his own sake he can find that spot,” he said.

NEWS: Carson Hocevar has been fined $50,000 and assessed with the loss of 25 driver points for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct at @NashvilleSuperS. pic.twitter.com/2tLvsDHUVS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 2, 2024

Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was a lot less empathetic to Hocevar’s cause. The Team Penske star believes that being overly aggressive has been a pattern with the 21-year-old. After NASCAR’s hefty fine, he hopes Hocevar to clean up his act.

“There has to be repercussions for what you do when it’s something like that. And like I said, that’s something I’ve seen reoccurring with him that hopefully, he learns from it,” he said as per NBC Sports.

The Spire Motorsports driver was under heavy fire at the end of last season. His appearance during the championship finale in the Truck Series saw him spin title contendor Corey Heim. It ruined the latter’s race and he exacted his revenge later on in the event. Several fans and drivers believed that it ruined the integrity of the race and Hocevar was not a popular man.