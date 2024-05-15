Alex Bowman on Path To Join Hendrick Teammates in Playoffs With Career-Best NASCAR Streak

Not many people initially think of Alex Bowman when talking about Hendrick Motorsports and it’s understandable why. He has yet to reach the level of his teammates, all of whom have won at least one race so far this year. However, that doesn’t mean that Bowman’s performances have not been impressive. He is currently tied with William Byron for the most top 10 finishes so far this season and at Darlington, he matched a career-best streak which he will look to extend at Charlotte.

The driver of the #48 car had to fight hard at Darlington but some smart crew chief decision saw him finish in an impressive P8, making it his fourth consecutive top 10 finish. He has previously achieved this feat in the past but never was able to accomplish more than four straight top-10 finishes. One of the reasons he finished so well is his crew chief and the 31-year-old was quick to show his appreciation for them.

“We didn’t make any big mistakes and had a really good day on pit road. We never got the race car where we wanted it, but we were still able to come out with a top-10 finish. It was really through attrition and other people’s mistakes. We never give up, but it certainly wasn’t pretty,” he said after the race as per Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman is currently well above the playoff cutoff line on points and will be looking to extend that with hopefully another top-10 finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the stats are in his favor.

Alex Bowman could set a career-best streak at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

The iconic track holds good memories for the driver of the #48 car who recorded a Cup Series victory there in 2018. Since then, the wins have been hard to come by but Bowman has been consistently finishing in the top 10. He did it six out of the last nine times he raced on the track. This will be good news for the driver who is in good form at the moment and Hendrick Motorsports who need their fourth driver to start firing on all cylinders like the rest.

2024 has to be a season of redemption for the 31-year-old who missed a few races in 2o23 due to a back injury and failed to win a single race. Will he be able to take a visit to Victory Lane this time around? Only time will tell.