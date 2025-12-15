Everything About the Grand National Bash, A Celebration of the Xfinity and Truck Series Teams and Drivers

Drivers competing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series put in about as much effort as those driving in the Cup Series, NASCAR’s premier level, but the rewards are significantly lower. Thankfully, the disparity has been recognized, and Tommy Joe Martins has come up with a brilliant idea to make them all feel valued.

The difference is bound to be demotivating at some point. But to balance that emotion and make things exciting again for those in the lower levels of the sport, driver and team owner Martins has introduced an awards ceremony called the “Grand National Bash,” focused particularly on the best-performing teams and individuals outside the Cup Series.

The inaugural event of this ceremony was conducted on Sunday night, and JR Motorsports won the Premier Organization of the Year award. Martins has spent a large part of his career racing against small teams that are often overlooked. He wants the world to pause and appreciate their efforts as well. Why? Because he firmly believes that they are the lifeline of the sport.

Martins said in an official statement, “All of us are racing for something. No matter the size of the organization, racing at this level is a big deal. It doesn’t exist without all of us. And that should be celebrated!”

He further considers this platform to be a way through which people can understand the differences between the opportunities in the sport.

The Grand National Bash groups teams into four categories: Premier, Affiliate, Independent, and Breakout. A specialized panel of media members, drivers, agents, and team representatives selects the nominees for each award, with data from Racing Insights used to inform the final decisions.

Beyond teams, the Bash also honors crew chiefs and drivers. In the crew chief category, several names, including Jim Pohlman, Joe Shear Jr., and Danny Stockman, were nominated. For the driver award, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Corey Heim, Jesse Love, and others received nominations.

The Grand National Bash (@GrandBash), a cool awards ceremony honoring the people and teams, big and small, in the Xfinity and Truck Series, is taking place tonight. The event is the brainchild of @TommyJoeMartins. pic.twitter.com/uDnmE92hKs — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) December 15, 2025

Such an award ceremony could go a long way in boosting the morale of those in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.