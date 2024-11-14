“I Won’t Be Listening”; ”It’ll Be 10 Times Better”: Latest Change at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media Leaves NASCAR Fans Divided

Jul 20, 2024; Hampton, VA, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. waits next to his during qualifying for the 16th Annual Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In the world of NASCAR podcasting, where even the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and TJ Majors might tread cautiously, Brett Griffin and Freddie Kraft have consistently stirred the pot without filters. Renowned for their forthright style, they’ve become known as some of the most outspoken hosts in the scene, unafraid to critique drivers and teams alike.

However, a shift is on the horizon for fans of Dirty Mo Media’s Door Bumper Clear, as Griffin has decided to hang up his mic. He recently announced on his social media that the latest episode would be his farewell. Griffin expressed his gratitude, saying,

“Thank you, listeners. I’ve had a blast on this journey and my goal was simple – share the knowledge and experiences I’ve had during my career. Let’s laugh and learn as we go and we did just that. Ep 355 was my last.”

The news not only divided the fans with their take about the same, but it also prompted some of the influential NASCAR journalists to comment on the same. Renowned journalist Jeff Gluck of The Athletic reflected on Griffin’s polarizing impact, remarking on X,

“Love him or hate him — and there was no middle ground with the way people felt about @SpotterBrett — the guy led the way in growing one of the sports world’s most loyal podcast audiences. Heck of a run on DBC. Holla.”

Meanwhile, Mike Davis of Dirty Mo Media announced that DBC would return in 2025 with a fresh face stepping into Griffin‘s shoes, sparking intense reactions among fans.

One fan expressed dismay, commenting, “I can’t believe it’s not Brett, I guess I won’t be listening,” while another criticized the change more harshly, “You fired the guy who started the show, and now you’re bragging about his replacement? What world do you live in?”

On the flip side, some fans accepted the change pragmatically. One listener pointed out, “I like Brett but he was barely spotting anymore. Wouldn’t mind getting someone there who spots every weekend.” Another confidently predicted, “Don’t care, it’ll be 10 times better now that Brett is gone.”

The career trajectory of Griffin in NASCAR

Lately, Griffin wasn’t all that regular with spotting duties, but back in August, it was reported that he was spotting for Austin Dillon and Jesse Love. Earlier in his career, Griffin entered the NASCAR scene through a connection with David Allen, Dale Earnhardt’s manager, who introduced him to Doug Cox.

Cox brought Griffin on board to work with Elliott Sadler’s Citgo program and Michael Waltrip’s BAND-AID team. Griffin’s role evolved over the years; starting as Sadler’s PR representative at Wood Brothers Racing in 1999, he eventually became his spotter and stayed with him as a business manager until Sadler’s retirement.

His keen eye and strategic mind also benefited drivers like Jeff Burton and Clint Bowyer, whom he guided from the spotter’s stand from 2012 to 2020.

After his drivers hung up their helmets, Griffin ventured into entrepreneurship, founding SpotOn Activations. His business acumen shone as brightly as his spotting prowess, having negotiated and activated sponsorships worth over $70 million with heavy hitters like Mars Incorporated and Stanley Tools.

In 2022, he again made a return to the spotting stand with Kaulig Racing while working as an analyst on Dirty Mo Media’s podcast.