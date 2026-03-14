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Everything About the Greenville-Pickens Speedway and Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Could Be Adamant to Support It

Neha Dwivedi
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Cars drive along State Highway 123 by the former Greenville-Pickens Speedway and the construction of the Speedway Industrial Park in the city of Easley in Pickens County, SC in February 2026.

Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina has become the center of a growing debate about its future, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. has now stepped into the conversation. After helping bring North Wilkesboro Speedway back onto the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, Earnhardt Jr. appears ready to get involved in another track fight.

Through his work with the CARS Tour and late model racing, the NASCAR icon has spent recent years showing up at short tracks across the map, lending his name and drawing crowds wherever he goes.

Greenville-Pickens, a half-mile oval, sits along a highway linking the cities of Greenville and Easley in South Carolina. The track has sat idle while plans surfaced to tear down the property and replace it with industrial buildings. Recently, when word came out that the track might still have a fighting chance to become a fixture, Junior took to social media to pledge support.

“If @GPSpeedway1 (Greenville-Pickens Speedway’s X handle), the @CARSTour (late model stock and pro late model racing series) will be the first in line to return and I’ll be the first entry,” Earnhardt wrote on X.

The call to keep the track standing also drew backing from Alan Wilson, the Attorney General of South Carolina. Responding to Dale Jr. on social media, Wilson said the state should do everything possible to preserve the site, calling the track part of the heritage of American motorsports.

The property has been caught in a tug of war between development plans and efforts to preserve the racing surface. By March 2023, the land had been placed under contract with RealtyLink LLC. A proposal tied to the project received approval in 2024, leading to work on a truck access area and several buildings near the former fairgrounds site.

On January 13, 2025, the Pickens County planning commission approved another phase calling for four buildings covering about 2.9 million square feet across 153 acres. However, plans hit a roadblock on March 9, 2026, when the commission rejected later phases that would have cleared the way for demolition of the speedway.

During the meeting, developers said a deal could still emerge with resident Jackie Manley to preserve the racing surface. Officials cited issues tied to the county’s long term development plan, a pending contract, and traffic studies stretching two miles around the site.

The track itself dates back to the 1940s and once hosted NASCAR sanctioned races, along with events from the CARS Tour and the Upper South Carolina State Fair beginning in 1964. It also holds a special place in broadcast history, as it was the site of NASCAR’s first start to finish race shown on national television on April 10, 1971.

Across the decades, drivers such as David Pearson, Richard Petty, and Junior Johnson took laps around the oval, leaving behind a legacy many fans now hope will not fade into the past.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

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Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5500 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

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