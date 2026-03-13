Dale Earnhardt Jr. Barely Spoke During Super Awkward First Date With Future Wife Amy Reimann

The relationship between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt has stretched across more than a decade and a half, a journey that began in a way few would have guessed. The two first crossed paths in 2009 when Dale Jr. hired Amy’s interior design firm to handle work at his home in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Meetings around the project planted the seed, though the two went their separate ways once work wrapped up.

Advertisement

Months later, fate had them back in the picture. Roughly six to eight months after the project ended, they reconnected and headed out for dinner with Dale Jr.’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller. The evening later moved to Junior’s bar, Whiskey River, where the pair spent hours talking and getting to know one another.

But even with sparks flying, the couple chose to keep their relationship under wraps. For more than two years, they stayed out of the spotlight before stepping into public view together during the NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas. Years later, Amy looked back on those early moments during a recent fan Q&A and shared a story about their first outing.

According to her, if Earnhardt Jr. had taken her to a prom during their teenage years, the night would have played out in near silence. “I know how our first date went, and that was when he was an adult, an accomplished adult. He probably would have been like this cute little nerd,” she said on the latest episode of the Bless Your Hardt’ podcast.

When Junior pressed her on what he actually said during their first date, Amy narrated, “Nothing. There were no words except for it’s time to go… We sat in this Mexican food restaurant that was an old church. I got black bean soup, Dale got corn chowder or something. He ate his soup, and then he ate mine. And then when we got our plates, he inhaled his food.”

“He stands up, puts $100 down on the table, and is like, all right, it’s time to go. I was like, are you kidding me? He’s like, ‘No, let’s go.’ And then the whole time we sat there, it was just super awkward. Like, I don’t know what to say to him. We’ve been hanging out a little bit, but it was just weird. He just, you know, gazed at me like I’ve said he does. He just stared at me and then ate my food and was like, ‘It’s time to leave,'” she continued.

What would prom with Dale have been like? His first date with Amy might be a clue… This week’s episode of Bless Your ‘Hardt is out now! ️

Spotify: https://t.co/M5W6HUIaFT

Apple: https://t.co/2mZvyJEzra

YouTube: https://t.co/9Z5TmlxRQo pic.twitter.com/SuvLx02bXe — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 12, 2026

For a man who once struggled to say much across a dinner table, Dale Jr. now spends hours speaking into a microphone on the Dale Jr. Download, proof that life can turn the tables.

Amy played a key role in helping him through personal struggles away from the track. In the years following the loss of his father, Dale Earnhardt, the former driver carried the weight of grief. Over time, Amy helped him work through that period and find steadier ground.

Her influence also extended to another battle. During a 2019 interview with Frontstretch, Dale Jr. said he began smoking at 22 while spending time with friends and a woman he was dating. But what began as a weekend habit soon took hold.

By the time he wanted to walk away from it, the habit had dug in its heels. Amy drew a line in the sand, making it clear that smoking would be a deal breaker. Faced with that choice, Junior kicked the habit for good, and the rest is history for one of NASCAR’s most populr couple today.