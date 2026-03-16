“Put the Fight in the Vlog!”: Julia Piquet’s Cheeky Dig at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Company Has NASCAR Fans Talking

Julia Piquet has stepped into the NASCAR spotlight more than once this season while backing her husband, Daniel Suarez, and her social media activity has kept the conversation going. In Las Vegas, more fuel was added to the fire when she intervened in a run-in between Suarez and Ross Chastain on Sunday.

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Chastain and Suarez, once teammates at Trackhouse, crossed paths while battling for 17th place. When Chastain slipped past, he appeared to flash a finger from the window.

The tension carried over to pit road once the race ended. Suarez walked over to Chastain’s car, and the two exchanged words. The moment turned heated, with Chastain placing his hands on Suarez before crew members stepped in and cooled things down. The exchange drew attention across the sport, including from Dirty Mo Media, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., which poked fun at the post by asking, “but what will Julia say?”

Piquet did not hold her tongue. “Tag me when you mention me you wimp,” she replied.

Tag me when you mention me you whimp https://t.co/oavEJyZ6iq — Julia Yasmeen Piquet (@JuliaPiquet) March 15, 2026

Dirty Mo Media then tried to correct the spelling, writing, “*wimp @JuliaPiquet.”

Piquet fired back once more, turning the moment on its head. “Sorry. Keeping the spelling perfect across five languages gets tricky sometimes,” she wrote.

Sorry… keeping the spelling perfect across five languages gets tricky sometimes — Julia Yasmeen Piquet (@JuliaPiquet) March 16, 2026

The back-and-forth entertained the fans, many of whom chimed in with remarks of their own. One wrote, “Guess we know who wears the firesuit in the family. We have our Delana Harvick for the NextGen,” referencing DeLana Harvick.

Guess we know who wears the firesuit in the family. We have our Delana Harvick for the nextgen. — Winstoncup Wolf (@Winstoncupwolf) March 16, 2026

Another suggested the exchange might close doors down the road, saying it could explain why Suarez might not land rides with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, saying, “If Daniel ever wonders why he doesn’t get any more rides at JRM, this tweet will be why.” A third fan joined the chorus with a request: “Julia, put the fight in the vlog!”

Julia, put the fight in the vlog! — _- . ✍️_ (@_JesseR1200) March 15, 2026

This of course, wasn’t Piquet’s first social media altercation with the NASCAR community. When Suarez locked in fourth place during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway, Piquet fired off a message on X that many took as a jab at Trackhouse Racing, the team Suarez left before joining Spire Motorsports.

“Amazing the things one can do when you’re no longer just an afterthought,” she wrote, a line that quickly set tongues wagging across the garage and among fans online.

Suarez himself has made little effort to hide how he feels about the split from Trackhouse. Since the season began, he has often found himself racing those cars with a bit more bite. With Piquet stepping in to trade barbs online, the saga between Suarez, his former team, and the chatter around it shows no sign of cooling off.