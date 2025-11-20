Everything About the Return of the Madhouse Classic at Bowman Gray Stadium

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

NASCAR is bringing the roar back to one of its most storied venues, confirming the return of the Cook Out Madhouse Classic at Bowman Gray Stadium, just ahead of the inaugural Cook Out Clash weekend in 2026. The fan-favorite event, which excited crowds last year, will expand its program this time around, featuring both the Modified Division and Sportsman Series in what promises to be another unforgettable night at ‘The Madhouse.’

The weekend will start before the Cup Series’ practice and qualifying sessions, reigniting the spirit of short-track racing that has defined Bowman Gray for generations. Last year’s race delivered edge-of-the-seat drama, as Chris Fleming fended off Burt Myers to seize the checkered flag in front of a capacity crowd.

That win paved the way for the sold-out Cook Out Clash, marking the Cup Series’ long-awaited return to the venue after more than five decades. Participation in the Madhouse Classic remains exclusive, an invitation-only showdown that will feature the top 22 drivers from the Modified Division and 20 from the Sportsman Series taking center stage.

Fans can expect every ounce of Bowman Gray’s signature spectacle: practice laps, single-car qualifying, and twin feature races, a 125-lap Modified main event, and a 100-lap Sportsman battle, all happening beneath the Winston-Salem lights.

Few tracks stir NASCAR’s soul like Bowman Gray. Steeped in heritage, it’s where legends were made and moments made history, none more iconic than Richard Petty’s 100th Cup Series victory. The track’s intimate setting and energy transform it into a cathedral of grassroots racing, a place where fans are spectators while being a part of the show.

That passion is exactly what Justin Swilling, NASCAR’s Project Lead for the Cook Out Clash, says makes Bowman Gray so special. “The Cook Out Madhouse Classic is one of the most authentic and electric experiences in all of short-track racing,” Swilling said.

“The atmosphere inside Bowman Gray Stadium is unmatched, and so is the intensity and passion of the competitors. Their undeniable spirit brought NASCAR Cup Series racing back to Bowman Gray Stadium this year, so we’re incredibly excited about expanding the Madhouse Classic lineup to highlight the Madhouse stars who made it all possible.”

In recent decades, the Modified Division has kept Bowman Gray’s legacy alive, with icons like Tim Brown and Burt Myers carrying the torch and commanding hometown admiration. Though the Cup Series hasn’t run points races there since 1971, the venue’s mystique has only grown. That final Cup event remains one of NASCAR’s most hotly debated finishes.

Bobby Allison crossed the line first in a Grand American Ford, but controversy clouded his win for over 50 years. It wasn’t until October 23, 2024, that NASCAR officially recognized Allison as the rightful winner, closing a chapter long left unsettled.

Now, with the Madhouse Classic and Cook Out Clash ready to bring national attention back to the short track, Bowman Gray Stadium stands ready once again to remind the racing world why its nickname, ‘The Madhouse,’ is as fitting today as it was half a century ago.