AI Gives 10 Reasons Why More Horsepower Would Help NASCAR

Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson s pit crew refuel and put on a fresh set of tires on the car during the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

People throughout the NASCAR community are desperate to see more horsepower added to the Cup Series cars. But for one or the other reasons, the NASCAR President, Steve Phelps just will not budge from his idea to try everything else but modify the power output of the cars.

If every human being in the NASCAR garage was not enough for the President to take note, now it seems that even Artificial Intelligence believes that adding horsepower could be massively beneficial for the Cup cars.

Recently someone over social media shared a Chat GPT search result where it elaborated on 10 key pointers that would end up helping NASCAR just by increasing the horsepower.

Some of the pointers read – Enhanced On-track excitement, Improved overtaking opportunities, Showcasing driver skill, Strategic racing decisions, Attraction of top talent, Global recognition, Technical innovation, and Increased sponsorship appeal.

All of these AI-generated pointers make total sense when compared to comments made by several people within the NASCAR industry as well. But if the president is just not ready to listen to its drivers and teams there’s nothing that can be done.

Why the NASCAR president should listen to everyone and increase the horsepower of the cars?

NASCAR recently held a winter test where they brought in several new developments that catered to improvements in the gearbox and aerodynamics. Their main goal was to somehow improve the short-track package of these race cars without having to add extra horsepower to the engines.

Ultimately, the reviews coming out of the test were mixed and did not showcase a significant change from what was already there. In a way, going around continuing to test all of these things that the drivers never asked for instead of focusing on the real deal does not do much.

If the President wants to see a significant improvement in the packages for the long run, he would have to budge sooner or later and increase the overall horsepower of these race cars.