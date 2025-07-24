“Did NASCAR Force You to Say That?”: Prominent Broadcaster Throws Shade at Mark Martin, Sparks Outrage

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, waves to the crowd Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Madison International Speedway in Town of Rutland, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The question of whether NASCAR has to return to the old points system has been a raging debate these past few months. Mark Martin, one of the biggest icons of the sport, has been the strongest proponent of the shift back and a voice of the crowds throughout this ordeal. But not every insider in the business sees things the same way. Journalist Danielle Trotta is the latest among the opponents.

Recently on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Trotta and Larry McReynolds were engaged in a discussion about the need to return to the earlier format when they mentioned “a driver who has never won a championship.”

Trotta added, “Let’s keep moving forward. Not backward.” These words came up on X, and following pushback from the fandom, Trotta was forced to clarify her stand.

She wrote, “Mark, you know I love you, but what we got is a whole lot better than what we used to do. We need a playoff, we need eliminations, we need to reward winning and consistency. This format does it all & is highly entertaining!”

Her decision to stick by her initial contention earned the criticism of the thread’s followers and the accusation that NASCAR was paying her to speak so. One fan responded, “Well, good luck with that opinion. Not going to fare very well here.”

Another said, “Did NASCAR force you to say that?” The idea that the current format rewards consistency is highly questionable in light of Joey Logano’s championship in 2024. He won the title despite average performances throughout the season. A fan pointed this out in particular.

They said, “So, the consistency of Joey Logano, having an average finish of 17th last year but somehow winning the championship, is rewarding consistency??? Lowest average finish of a champ in 50 years!”

Another comment delivered this same thought in a harsher tone. It went, “Lmfaooo, how does this format reward consistency? Please get a clue or some brain cells. Whatever is easier.”

To nail the coffin shut, Martin himself responded to Trotta’s words by writing, “NO WE DONT.” His strong stand is backed by polls that he conducted on X, which showed that a majority of the fanbase wanted a return to the old points-based system.

Furthermore, Trotta also clarified, along with McReynolds, that they were not referring to Martin when they spoke of a driver who never won a championship.