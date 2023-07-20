Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Where He Keeps His Insane NASCAR Trophy Collection

Dale Earnhardt Jr might not have won a Cup championship during his long and illustrious career, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a great driver. In fact, over the years, he won several iconic races and amassed a rather massive trophy collection for himself. And recently, the NASCAR Hall of Famer opened up on where he keeps all of those shiny silverware and prized possessions.

Junior explained how he had all of them split across several places, ranging from the Bojangles Studio to JR Motorsports and the exclusive ones at his house.

This was after a fan asked how many of the trophies he keep at his home.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares where he keeps his trophies

Answering a question from a fan on his podcast, Junior mentioned, “There’s a couple one or two in here (Bojangles Studio). There’s a lot upstairs at Junior Motorsports, all of my most popular driver awards are in this building. On different pedestals around. I have a shop on my property that’s full of trophies, some of Ralph Earnhardt’s trophies are in there as well.”

Junior added, “And in the house, the clock from Martinsville, the trophy from Bristol from 2004. Both of my Xfinity Series championship trophies. Both of my Daytona 500 trophies. Chicago win is there, Michigan win is there, Atlanta when is there and there’s a few more.”

He concluded by saying, “Anyways, um, probably about a third of my cup wins. And both of my XFINITY Series championship trophies are the house, so yeah, that’s it.”

How many races did Dale Earnhardt Jr win in his career?



The third-generation NASCAR talent was never able to win a championship title at the Cup Series level, but he did amass two back-to-back Xfinity Series championship titles as well as 13 race wins in his two seasons there. Moving into the Cup Series later on he won a total of 26 races during his career.

Furthermore, Junior was exceptionally good with plate racing, with 10 of his Cup wins coming from either the Daytona International Speedway or the Talladega Superspeedway. He has even won the highly prestigious Daytona 500 twice in his career.

Aside from racing, he even owns a Xfinity Series team, called JR Motorsports. As a team owner, Junior has won 3 Xfinity Series championships in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

Moreover, out of the 591 races in the Xfinity Series, they have won a total of 74 races along with 24 poles.