‘It Means Something to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’: NASCAR Fans Defend Return of Iconic Scheme Amid Legacy Talk Ahead of 2025

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s iconic #8 number will return to the nationwide series as the former NASCAR Cup Series driver’s Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports revealed one of the many paint schemes Sammy Smith will be running during the upcoming 2025 season.

Despite the number holding a special place in fans’ hearts akin to Earnhardt Jr.’s father’s #3, a few were skeptical of its usage come next year. One fan took to Twitter to express the same and wrote:

“Hot take: The newly rebranded JRM 8 car should have been an All Star car. High profile drivers should be in that ride. Not a knock on Sammy Smith, but that font feels like it should have some prestige to it, not just a number that gets to run.”

However, fans joined the conversation and defended Junior’s decision to bring the #8 back to nationwide series competition, citing various reasons.

“You people are so indecisive bro, first people have been missing the iconic dale jr. 8 since 2008, Jr. Then gets a hold of the trademark so he can use it and now you people are complaining that it’s going to be run full time in the xfinity series. Makeup your mind,” wrote one fan.

“I agree but on the other side i also think it means something to jr. and the fans to see it run every week which isn’t always the case with an Allstar car,” explained another. “Eh, I don’t mind it but I do like how they are giving him his own schemes instead of a glorified throwback scheme that just has his name on it;” ‘If Dale is good with it then so am I,” seemed to be the underlying sentiment that shone forward.

Why is Dale Jr.’s #8 revered so much by fans?

The fraternity’s feelings towards one of the most recognizable numbers in NASCAR history becomes all the more relevant when the story behind its usage today is revealed.

Dale Earnhardt Inc., a Cup Series team owned by the late Dale Earnhardt owned the rights to the number and Junior was seen driving with it from 1997 until 2007.

After he left the team for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008, Earnhardt Sr.’s widow Teresa Earnhardt, who owned the team at the time, refused to give Junior the number as he progressed in his career. She also had taken ownership of the team’s assets, with the stepmother and stepson’s relationship not the best at the time.

After a lengthy legal battle, Junior was able to reclaim the #8 number’s rights with the fruits of his labor upcoming next season with JR Motorsports. During this period, Teresa gained an infamous reputation with the fandom courtesy of her behavior, especially after Senior’s death.