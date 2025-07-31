EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Joe Martins Wants NASCAR to Err on the Side of Caution About Expansion

NASCAR has been trying to capture new markets by holding races in city streets, naval bases, and exotic locations. Its efforts have received highly positive reviews thus far, with a slight hint of pessimism coming from certain parties. Former NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins is one of the latter group. In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, he spoke about how such initiatives do not reflect NASCAR’s core.

Now president and co-owner of Xfinity outfit Alpha Prime Racing, Martins does not believe that motorsports fans in Mexico or San Diego really want to see NASCAR. The issue he has with the sanctioning body entering new markets is that he feels it’s forced.

“I worry we’re trying to be something for everyone, with an international flair just to try to compete with F1, and that’s tough because it’s just not who we are,” he said. “Like, we’re fighting for relevance in markets that just aren’t asking for us to be in them.”

Martins’ opinions are backed by valid reasons. One of those is how the city of Chicago has treated NASCAR. Not every member of the public is a racing fan, and many have had issues with the hurdles that holding a stock car race in the middle of the city brings.

There had been strong opinions about Chicago not wanting to extend its contract with NASCAR. This situation appears to have influenced Martins in a big way. He is also not fond of the idea of going to a place for only two or three years.

He continued, “If it’s not a long-term commitment, then it’s like we’re trying for a ‘quick fix’ to grow the sport, which I just don’t understand. I was clamoring for a return to Wilkesboro for years, and people kept calling me an idiot. I think it’s gone pretty well. It’s a place with something you can’t buy and our fanbase always loves: nostalgia.”

It would be hard to argue with these words, in a way. At the same time, Formula 1 is NASCAR’s primary competitor. The sanctioning body’s concern about not being able to grab the attention of the upcoming generation of fans is a legitimate one.

Measures like visiting new and exciting venues could help NASCAR adapt and remain relevant in changing times. Finding a way to do this without losing its core fan base? That’s a tricky job indeed.