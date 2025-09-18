Expectant Dad Ryan Blaney Reacts to Wife Gianna’s Wild Pregnancy Cravings: “Can’t Say I’ve Had That One Before”

Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, are expecting their first child in December 2025 and have shared their excitement with fans on social media. It’s uncharted territory for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Champion, who, although thrilled, has been caught off guard by a few surprises.

Advertisement

Recently, Blaney opened up about Gianna’s unpredictable pregnancy cravings. It’s nothing unusual, of course, as many would agree. It’s just that Blaney, after conquering the NASCAR scene, is still learning to navigate this new territory.

The news of their pregnancy was first revealed on July 1, when Blaney and Gianna shared ultrasound photos and pictures of baby bumps with the caption, “Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianna Blaney (@giannatulio)

Blaney recently gave fans a glimpse of life at home on Garage Pass, explaining how his wife’s cravings keep him on his toes.

“We woke up at 7:30, done having coffee on the couch. And she is like, ‘I could really eat a Big Mac right now.’ And I was like, ‘I can’t get that for you right now. Give me a few hours, I’ll go get it for you when they sell it.’ Coffee in the morning, big Mac craving, I can’t say I have ever had that before.”

Pregnancy heightens a woman’s sense of taste and smell, a response believed to help avoid harmful foods. At the same time, these sensitivities can spark unusual cravings, making chocolate richer, ice cream sweeter, or pickles irresistible. In Gianna’s case, it’s coffee and Big Macs.

Experts often link cravings to nutritional deficiencies, while others point to fluctuating blood sugar levels. A prevailing theory suggests that psychological and cultural factors play a role, as pregnancy is often seen as a time to indulge without restraint.

So while Gianna’s cravings may be new to Blaney, they’re anything but unusual. For the No. 12 Team Penske driver, the bigger challenge may be juggling his wife’s untimely requests with the grind of the NASCAR playoffs. Still, he sounded confident when asked which of the next three races, New Hampshire, Kansas, or Charlotte, might give him his best chance.

“New Hampshire. That would be ideal. I feel like we’ve run well enough there to where we can contend for one. I would say New Hampshire, and then we’ll go from there. We’ll see what we can do this weekend but that would be obviously a nice one to win.”