Connor Zilisch Reveals How a Simple Fan Giveaway Could Get a NASCAR Driver Fired

Sponsors in NASCAR typically operate under strict parameters, as they practically fuel the sport by investing in drivers, teams, and the sport as a whole. Many even insist on having the cars designed by their own professionals for race days. With Red Bull, however, the strictures prove even more exacting, as Connor Zilisch recently revealed.

Red Bull, who have a valuation of $9.5 billion, enforces a rigid policy regarding its signature headwear to maintain an aura of extreme exclusivity. Red Bull athlete contracts typically include that one sacred rule or explicit stipulation that only the sponsored athlete may wear or possess athlete-only gear. So much so that giving a hat away can lead to termination.

Zilisch, disclosing this reality in an interview with PRN, explained, “Any hat you see with the Red Bull logo on it is only for athletes. Like you can’t buy a Red Bull hat with just the Red Bull logo.

“You can buy hats with the Trackhouse logo or the Red Bull racing logo. So, like anything, with just the actual Red Bull logo is only for athletes.” It remains strictly off-limits to the public.

Zilisch revealed how even a simple fan giveaway could get athletes fired. “If you are an athlete and you give a hat to somebody and you get caught, like you can get fired. So, it’s pretty cool.”

Does @ConnorZilisch own one of the rarest hats… ever? Here’s why you can’t buy his Red Bull hat anywhere @AndrewKurlandTV | @BradGillie pic.twitter.com/WbDrKFiYmI — PRN (@PRNlive) February 2, 2026

While discussing the matter, Justin Mark‘s latest full-time Cup driver even carried a hat bearing the logo of Trackhouse Racing. However, he joked that if he got caught with that, he would pin it on his teammate Shane van Gisbergen.

The rule is put in place so that whenever someone attends an event or spots someone wearing a hat, unless they have purchased a knockoff on eBay or something similar, most of the time, they are a professional athlete, and one can relate to and approach them. Where outsiders might view such restrictions as oppressive or absurd, athletes often embrace them as markers of elite status, tangible proof they have reached a rarefied competitive stratum.

The company treats its athletes as a high-tier club comprising only a few hundred people. By giving away a hat, an athlete dilutes the brand’s primary marketing tool, the fact that a plain Red Bull logo hat cannot be bought in stores.